It hits you like a ton of bricks when at the beginning of the weekend, “3” is the first number on the gas signs, and come the end of the weekend, it’s a substantial “4.”
Forty to 50 cents per gallon, it’s the largest jump in a 48-hour period we have ever seen.
Gas stations have already paid for the product we pump into our tanks. But when notice of a price hike on the next batch comes, we get hit right away.
Two years ago, our consolation prize for COVID was to fill the tank for 30 bucks. Now it’s more than $60, and “they” tell us it’s going to get worse before it gets better.
The posted gas prices are everywhere, now almost shouting at us. Our psyches get damaged along with our cash flow. This week we will bear it, but throw up the number “5” and damage will be done.
Postponed vacation road trips, a tighter geographic circle around our local travel, cutting back on discretionary spending, and perhaps a return, for a different reason, to working again from home.
Predictably, a local state rep and expected congressional candidate has called for the suspension of the Rhode Island state gas tax. Republican Jessica de la Cruz thinks we should dip into COVID money to pay for it.
Our 34 cent per gallon tax represents between $120 million and $150 million in the state budget. She claims we are awash with usable federal virus money and projects that our Massachusetts neighbors will reverse the current trend and come buy our cheaper gas and some coffee.
Trouble is, she forgot to read the fine print on the restrictions for use of the federal funds, and her projection, while plausible, will last about five minutes after Beacon Hill matches Smith Hill.
No, the bad news is that we are going to have to rely on a Washington solution. The 2022 election, already leaning GOP, will be a big loss for President Biden and the Democrats with gas and energy prices like this. Climate change and fossil fuel reduction is a worthy goal, but a flexible policy audible or two in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine will have to come.
Day one of the relieved school mask mandate was overshadowed by the gas price hike.
Initial informal reports were mixed about the number of masks removed. Handfuls of teachers, ironically many younger ones, remained masked, as did a surprising number of students.
Change takes time, even when reversing a policy that no one would have ever asked for. Two years-plus can change cultures, and walking back the use of masks looks to be a potential slow transition.
It might be wise for districts to formulate a counseling plan bringing parents, students and teachers together to talk it through. The move to mandate masks in schools came via an emergency national narrative.
But the move to rid them is delicate, deeper and more intimate than just setting a date and flipping a switch.
Former US Attorney General Bill Barr is on tour for his memoir, “One Damn Thing After Another.”
In his first interviews, he describes former President Donald Trump as both “out of control “and factually incorrect over the election results. His accounts of Trump’s erratic behavior are explicit and disturbing.
He wants to support another candidate for the Republican nomination in 2024, but if Trump is the nominee, he’ll vote for him.
Our current brand of his party’s reckless politics, where in favor of unquantified ideology, sanity and stability in the White House be damned.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(1) comment
"He wants to support another candidate for the Republican nomination in 2024, but if Trump is the nominee, he’ll vote for him.
Our current brand of his party’s reckless politics, where in favor of unquantified ideology, sanity and stability in the White House be damned."
No different than those who will vote Democrat, no matter what! Zealots are never the solution.
