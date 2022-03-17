Many think it’s a “payoff” to the unions for their vote in the fall.
Some see it as a well-earned “bonus” for their good work during COVID.
And few understand it’s an economic tool that compensates public employees without adding to compounding salary and pension burdens to the taxpayers.
That’s because not once, but twice now, Gov. Dan McKee has had to scramble to redefine a $3,000 payment that has come with newly settled state employee contracts.
First, it was the largest deal, with Council 93, covering most laborers. State administration officials wrote the agreement “during COVID,” offering modest raises and the one-time payment tied to vaccination.
Understandably, that landed like a lead balloon with the public. The governor stepped in and managed to rewrite the paperwork to define the payment as a simple stipend.
And now this week, the Rhode Island State Police troopers’ union signed a deal tying a $3,000 bonus to the new responsibility of wearing body cams.
The governor was caught flat-footed when asked about it by the press, and within hours was moving to rewrite the contract to eliminate the condition of the body cams and redefine the payment as an unattached stipend, just like he had to do with the Council 93 pact.
When you look at his history, as the former longtime Cumberland mayor and now a year as governor, McKee has effectively used the one-time payments as a way to satisfy union employees with a lesser burden to the taxpayers.
But the sloppy work by his combined acquired and assembled team in both execution and messaging has left the public with the notion that he’s giving the store away for campaign support.
These are critical unforced errors, creating a political payoff perception that doesn’t fit the financially creative reality.
Rhody’s March Madness
The Providence College Friars and the Bryant University Bulldogs men’s basketball teams were bound this week for the coveted NCAA tournament.
The Friars come off their first ever regular season Big East championship. And despite a perhaps overdue laid egg in the last week’s postseason conference tournament quarterfinal at New York’s Madison Square Garden, optimism reigns and Friar fans are heading north on 146 and east on Route 90 for the seven-hour ride to Buffalo.
Meetings will be canceled and bars will be full for the Thursday noon tip. There is hope that this is a year for a long-awaited return to the Final Four, or that at least Ed Cooley and his team can put a couple of wins together and stretch the excitement for another weekend.
Meantime, on Wednesday Jared Grasso’s Bryant team “plays in” at the traditional site in Dayton, against Wright State, a team from that city.
By the time you’re reading this, the Bulldogs are jumping on the charter from the Gem City direct to San Diego to play top-seeded Arizona, or they are flying home disappointed but satisfied that this program has done what none other has in first-time qualifying for the “Show.”
A new arena on the Smithfield campus plan was announced this week, and the timing couldn’t have been better.
But as they keep building with brick and mortar, the Bryant administration will have to do some work on the student body soul.
The 1,200 undergrads who have packed the well-worn Chase Center on this magical run have a lot to learn about how to handle winning with class. The Bulldog brand took a bad hit on league championship night as a national television audience watched an embarrassing brawl.
Progress is sometimes bumpy, but at least it can be said that this March, Bryant certainly added to the Madness.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
