When back in 2015 then-Gov. Gina Raimondo introduced the RhodeWorks 10-year highway and bridge improvement program, she insisted that tolls on large commercial trucks were a common-sense funding mechanism to help fund it. She argued that such vehicles were the major source of damage to the infrastructure, so, of course, they should pay a price for being so. And given that the largest percentage of truck traffic was from out of state, it made perfect sense to hit the out-of-town pass-through rigs with the lion’s share of the bill.

The enabling legislation was passed, the trucking industry immediately sued claiming discrimination, and state officials, confident with their legal advice, practically laughed.

