When back in 2015 then-Gov. Gina Raimondo introduced the RhodeWorks 10-year highway and bridge improvement program, she insisted that tolls on large commercial trucks were a common-sense funding mechanism to help fund it. She argued that such vehicles were the major source of damage to the infrastructure, so, of course, they should pay a price for being so. And given that the largest percentage of truck traffic was from out of state, it made perfect sense to hit the out-of-town pass-through rigs with the lion’s share of the bill.
The enabling legislation was passed, the trucking industry immediately sued claiming discrimination, and state officials, confident with their legal advice, practically laughed.
Well, no one’s smiling now.
Last week, federal Judge William Smith turned the plan on its head, siding with the truckers. In a 91-page decision he summed that tolling just one class of vehicles over others is unfair and ordered the dozen working highway gantries turned off within 48 hours, leaving our taxpayer-funded $45 million erected investment hovering over traffic, spookily inoperable and creating an immediate funding gap.
To date, the truck tolls have netted the state about $100 million, now on pace for a net $40 million per year.
That’s a lot of dough, but it’s only about 10 percent of the total state taxpayer contribution to the total RhodeWorks budget, which in turn is multiplied by four times in federal matching money.
Back in 2015, a few voices such as mine begged the state not to spend the set-up money and budget the tolling plan because of the judicial risk. And once those gantries went up, we said, it would be awful hard to take them down without staring right at cars as a settlement solution.
Responding, the nonchalant General Assembly wrote the foundational legislation, saying one can’t toll cars without voter approval, a promise easily rewritten and worth no more than the paper it’s printed on.
So here we are in a total paralyzing governmental and political conundrum.
Speaker of the House Joe Shekarchi is urging Gov. Dan McKee, who supported the original plan, to appeal the ruling, while his Republican opponent, Ashley Kalus, shouts from the sideline to take down the gantries without appeal.
True, the appeal will be expensive and lengthy, and while waiting on the outcome, it’s hard to find a permanent alternate solution.
But if you throw in the towel and take the gantries down, stack them up for a rainy day or sell them used, you’ve thrown away a big chunk of the original $45 million to build them.
Then what?
Search for the ongoing needed $40 million per year from other budget sources, eliminate or slow down scheduled infrastructure repair, or heaven forbid, brainstorm a new revenue stream such as a mileage use tax for all drivers?
Think about what an insulting joke it would be to take the gantries down to save our politicians from the originally specious “toll no cars” promise, only to hit all drivers with another zero-sum replacement plan.
This is such a mess that could have been so easily avoided.
I promise not say “I told you so” if Gina apologizes.
She’s the one who ran with a dumb RIDOT idea and started all of this and now ironically sits in Washington as the U.S. secretary of commerce who, according to the judge, violated the U.S. Constitution via the commerce clause.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12, and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
