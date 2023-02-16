“We now have a mandate!”
It’s an election night claim from many winners, preaching to a choir of supporters.
But look a little closer.
In Rhode Island, we too often send election victors on from primaries to general elections, and sometimes general elections to the office, with considerably less than a majority of the votes, sometimes as low as 30 percent.
One could say a win is a win, but in reality, it’s bad for the candidate because the victory comes with the majority of voters making another choice, and it’s bad for the voters because there is no consensus.
Moreover, primary participation is down. In the last election for governor, about 115,000 Democrats (where the winner Dan McKee had his true battle winning with just 37 percent and 32,000 votes) and just 20,000 Republicans set the table for the 350,000 general election voters.
Which is why we should pay attention to a new bipartisan report called the “People’s Primary,” which scraps the current system with three possible reform ideas: A two-person runoff, ranked choice, or a truly open primary election.
Let’s take them in reverse.
Our current primary system allows for unaffiliated voters to “join” one of the two parties to cast a vote and then immediately disaffiliate at the polling place. Those registered in a party are limited to that race.
The new option would allow anyone to switch it up and vote in the other sandbox. The idea is to create more flexibility and thus participation.
But it’s rife with potential mischief, including devious cross-party block voting.
The next two options eliminate party primaries altogether.
“Ranked choice” is practiced in some form by at least 10 states. Up to four candidates for an office qualify to the general election. From there, a final election day voter ranks the favorite choice number one, then second, third and fourth. A computation of points arrives at a winner.
It’s not bad for the voter who isn’t solidly behind a specific candidate. But kind of a mess for the software folks and it often takes weeks to determine a winner. Not good in this age of deep mistrust.
The two-person runoff looks to be the best.
The primary combines all candidates for a nonpartisan single election and only the two top vote-getters survive to the general.
While candidate party brand is still identified and labeled on the ballot, voters have an unrestricted preliminary choice from a total field. Once the two top qualifiers are decided, it’s a guarantee that the eventual winner gets 50 percent plus one vote, a true majority.
Take the last governor race. With five Democrats fighting among themselves, the eventual Republican nominee, with a chance for gaining cross-party support and harnessing a larger turnout, may very well have finished in the top two with real momentum instead of the anemic win in her tiny primary.
And as it was a small pool of Republicans that created that two-person race, leap-frogging the close finishers with more votes in the Democratic primary.
It’s time to shake up the way we do things. While municipalities already create their own rules, bills will be coming to the General Assembly to initiate this election change for statewide and district seats.
One can only hope the members have an open mind and a love for democracy to create larger turnout, a new energy, and truer consensus instead of nursing the current tired system that got them there, so many falsely fantasizing that they came into office on the wave of a “mandate.”
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
