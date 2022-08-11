On an off day last week, during rush hour crawling through the Route 295 North Cranston caverns, I came upon a high-end black SUV with a single sticker neatly tucked into the bottom left of the back window.
Just two words: (Expletive) Biden.
Because traffic was moving slowly, I stared at it for a time and then pulled alongside, weirdly curious about the driver. For a moment I wanted to meet eyes, and offer an incredulous look. He never turned my way and my senses returned. Off I went slowly past him, road rage thankfully avoided, but I couldn’t shake the message.
The window and bumper sticker are hardly a new phenomenon. There have always been folks who want to use their vehicle to make a statement. Lots of eyeballs on the highway, the audience is built in.
In a sense, the practice is a crude forerunner to the world of social media. And the internet now in return produces more thought product to purchase and slap on.
I’ve never been inclined to make my car a moving billboard, but over my 45 driving years, I have observed and wondered what makes people want to communicate this way.
There are so many familiar themes, some subtle, some not.
“Proud parents of …” feels transparently self-congratulatory.
“Climbed Mount Washington” seems to be a significant feat either by car or on foot.
The simple “26.2” is an understated but real accomplishment. Sadly, it always brings me back to my one failed attempt at the New York Marathon decades ago, well trained but raising blisters and hobbling off at mile 17.
Some vehicles are covered with ideology while others modestly help their candidate in campaign season.
As politics have grown meaner, more stickers tell us what’s wrong with the world.
Free speech is our bedrock and our highways celebrate it.
But this one that I saw last week just felt violent.
I can’t be a hypocrite. The vulgar word and its derivatives can roll right off my tongue anytime I’m not on the air.
Admittedly, it might be one of the most versatile four-letter words we have. It describes an intimate act, it expresses surprise, it can mean you were screwed over, the list goes on. The combo ending in “you” or “off” is the ultimate and punctual expression of disgust with another.
This specific phrase referring to the president has been popular since 2020, as some angry Americans have no compunction posting it on huge signs on their lawns or business fronts. Once offended, and unless you’re a neighbor, you can avoid the location.
But you can’t hide from the vehicle sticker. It comes at you unannounced.
It leaves me with questions.
Is the driver trying to sell me on an idea, commiserating with like despondents, or just yelling at the universe?
What are we saying to our kids?
And roll your eyes at this one: If we don’t like the man, can’t we still respect the office?
It’s one thing if you’re in a conversation, or on the golf course, and you just spew.
Guilty. Too often.
It’s another to go through the process to buy the sticker, place it on your vehicle, give it a good look of approval, and brand yourself.
I have no answers.
So, I retreat to the notion that the First Amendment is great and it’s only words.
But my stomach still turns, worried for the country, because the thought is what counts.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
