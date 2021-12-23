They’re getting it right in Pawtucket.
The city is moving toward building a brand-new Pawtucket High School, as we will inevitably be saying in Rhode Island, where the old McCoy Stadium used to be.
For some time, the shock and pain of the breakup with the PawSox kept movers and shakers shuffling the scrabble tiles, thinking that some other baseball team at whatever level could fill the void and mute the haunting noise of memories banging around the empty structure. It’s understandable. Drive by or walk by the stadium any day and tell me it doesn’t have you holding your heart and shaking your head. It’s as if the building is crying out, “Please don’t leave me.” And you can only helplessly shrug, as a movie runs in your mind with vivid bittersweet scenes of glorious summer nights.
But it was over immediately on the final fateful day when our former Gov. Gina Raimondo and Speaker of the House Nick Matiello let personal and petty politics send Larry Lucchino and his ownership group packing for Worcester, ripping the guts out of scrappy Mayor Don Grebien and crushing the soul of his city.
Now a paid consultant concludes what so many knew right away: The page has to be turned.
Tolman and Shea High Schools have had their days. The likely future will be in residential and commercial renovation and urban renewal.
McCoy comes down. A new high school campus rises on the hallowed space where home runs landed on the berm and double plays were turned, and becomes a beacon for the community, an education and athletic powerhouse.
Whether Hasbro stays or not, with the long-negotiated deal for the Apex building, the riverfront soccer and entertainment project, Slater Mill, commuter rail, more modern housing, and now a state-of-the-art high school campus, the heartbreak will end for Pawtucket. The old textile town is now poised to be the coolest place in the Blackstone Valley.
We are spiking again.
Two weekends ago at the PC-URI game, I was staring at the Dunk crowd through my fogged-up progressive lenses and peering over my KN95 thinking, “who’s kidding who?” No more than 10 percent of the 12,000-plus in attendance were masked.
You had to feel it coming.
So, we return to public mask mandates, uh, protocols. A renewed booster operation the likes of the successful vaccine rollout is urgently needed to keep us protected and the hospitals from imploding.
Most important is transparency on the recent failure with testing. Only a few weeks ago, a rapid test result came in hours followed by a PCR in two days. Now it can be days for a rapid and a week or more for the PCR. People are going about their work and holiday business while waiting for test results, positive for the virus and spreading it while hoping it’s just a cold. Conversely, many are negative but without the proof, creating unnecessary gaps of attendance at work and school.
It’s hard to wrap our heads around this COVID surge. We felt this holiday season would be in the bag, a return without worry to everything we cherish about spiritual rebirth and family traditions.
While keeping in mind and praying for those who have suffered tough and tragic outcomes, I wish you good luck and good health in dealing with and dodging the virus this holiday season.
Stay vigilant and patient, sneak in a booster, grab the family some rapid tests, and don’t forget to leave cookies for Santa.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.