A few weeks ago, the Smithfield Town Council voted 3-2 to authorize a $2,500 taxpayer contribution to the local Little League all-star team, purportedly to help with the travel expenses for the Little League Metro Regional competition in Bristol, Conn. And in discussion prior to the vote, Councilor John Tassoni suggested a repeat appropriation should the team advance from the Regional to the World Series in Williamsport, Penn.
This gritty team did, and as of the Tuesday morning deadline for this column, they were still battling with a 2-1 record with their backs to the wall in the modified double elimination big show. That’s the wonderful part.
According to a report in in The Valley Breeze, the team and its families were looking at a projected hit of $36,000 to pay for this dream run. Not so fun.
While ESPN pays millions for the rights to broadcast these games starting with the various regionals (Does anybody remember when it was just one final game on ABC?), the Little League organization doesn’t subsidize the trip to Williamsport, whether a team is coming from Singapore or Smithfield.
This storybook drama takes the families on a wild and expensive ride. It’s likely that some can handle it with ease while others are choking on the unplanned vacation time, pressure at work, and unmanageable credit card bills.
So, it makes perfect sense that impromptu private fundraising is quickly propped up. Most of those who donate do so with an audited and common good faith.
It should begin and end there.
But no, council members Sean Kilduff, Mike Lawton and John Tassoni need to write another chapter in the “only in Rhode Island” political series by dipping into the taxpayers’ money, mumbling out ethically failing logic for this cause, like these beauties:
“These baseball families are taxpayers too.”
“We’ve done it before with the (schools).”
In their numb minds, they see no difference between a public entity and a private one, even suggesting that because the name Smithfield is ringing through the broadcast world, it’s a legitimate town expense.
With courage and to their credit, Councilors Rachel Toppi and Michael Iannotti pushed back, correctly and to no avail arguing that Little League is a privately-operated organization funded by user fees and sponsorships.
It’s not a gray area, but in this state, we make it that color with a long-standing culture.
Take the legislative grant program, another Rhode Island gem that annually deploys a few million taxpayer dollars doled out at General Assembly discretion for its members to bring back to the districts.
It’s a blatantly corrupt system of government that has no rhyme, reason or accountability and serves as a carrot or stick weapon for Statehouse leadership on its members.
Thankfully this disgraceful giveaway in the annual budget process moves like the Titanic and is not versatile enough to meet this summer’s specific out-of-the-blue Smithfield baseball need.
And don’t forget the politicians who will dip into their campaign funds for the cause and the credit. That too is an albeit legal abuse by those who raise money from unwitting supporters who hope for an authentic public service return for their spaghetti supper donations, instead playing the role of Peter robbed to pay Paul.
In the end, the story should be about a lifetime dream playing out for young boys, coaches and families, something they’ll always cherish and never forget.
And their neighbors’ authentic support, without political opportunism, simply and directly from their own hearts and wallets.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
