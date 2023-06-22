Thankfully, it’s been many months since we’ve had a 24/7 national story about white-on-black police brutality.
And inside this fortunate window, another Rhode Island legislative season has shamefully closed without reform to the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights.
For years we’ve dabbled, and last week our General Assembly came as close as it ever has to amending LEOBOR. A new bill changing key procedures in the civil discipline hearing for police passed in the Senate, only to be left blowing in the Smith Hill wind. Some influential members of the House had issues with the details of the latest version, and rather than locking themselves down to work it all out, they postponed action. Easier to say, like Speaker Joe Shekarchi did, that the issue is too important to rush through a compromise than to admit they dropped the ball in the interest of backroom politics and an urgency to start vacation.
The current and still unchanged law has many complicated parts. But in summary, and what concerns most activists, is pretty simple: Officers are the exclusive judges of a charged officer, often in private, with police management unable to say much about it.
The Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association has been an admirable mover and shaker in creating awareness and has had a significant impact on the changes.
Some highlights:
• Immediate suspension of an officer moves from a couple days to a couple weeks.
• More leeway for timely and open communication between law enforcement management and the public.
• A difference to the way the three officers are chosen for the panel, from the current system of each side picks one and mediates the third, to a pool created from certified officers trained in due process. The number of members expands to five, adding a real judge as chairperson and a representative of the public, specifically from the Nonviolence Institute.
That fifth member is the reported sticky wicket. Providence State Rep. Raymond Hull, a sergeant on his city’s force, suggests that because the institute receives financial help from the Police Department itself, a member representing it can’t be objective in a case against a police officer.
He may have a point.
But instead of the House putting its head down and working it out, it punted.
We all know the police industry is in trouble. It’s become a harder job with body cams, public scrutiny, and a generally awful decline in respect for the work.
So, while it may seem like piling on to strengthen the system for discipline, there is no choice. Increased legitimate and fair transparency and accountability will improve the relationship with the people, creating good or at least better will which in turn can impact applications to academies, which are way down in volume and quality.
This postponement isn’t good for the state in general because there’s much more to deal with than just racially charged controversies. But it certainly leaves minority communities feeling let down again.
The leadership of the House needs to ask itself a question: If the news cycle was humming with another high-drama tragic event such as George Floyd, would they have locked themselves in a room with the appropriate parties at the table to work out the reported easily fixable stumbling block of a public representative on the panel?
If the answer is yes, rather than leading and staying on the job they were elected to do, they instead chose to sing Alice Cooper’s “School’s out for the summer” and play an irresponsible game of news cycle roulette.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
The fraternal brotherhood is a big voting block and big donors to the politicians in office. Of coarse, the reforms didn't pass.
Nationally the narrative has changed, BLM is dead in the water, the pink mafia has taken the spotlight.
What a JOKE of an article. So let a Chief suspend an Officer for 10 days without pay and the officer can’t fight it. So if a Chief has it out for an Officer he can just suspend him up to 10 days without pay for any infraction Dan Yorke you will say and write anything to try to advance the number of people listening to your show. You have No credibility. Thank god for Tara and G Valicente.
The biggest organized gang AND domestic terrorist's are The Police.
Where to begin? Let me start by stating that the Police Officer Bill of Rights deals with disciplinary matters only, not criminal offenses. No officers are sitting in judgment over criminal matters. If an officer is charged with a crime, he/she is dealt with like any other citizen – they respond to either District or Superior Court to face charges. Next, the board deals only with discipline that is equal to two days suspension or more, so summary punishment is often not heard by the board as a day’s suspension or other matters are not appealable.
Of course, The Police Chief’s Association wants the process changed to reflect nearly no due process rights as Chiefs are appointed by town/city government and are beholden to the Mayor or Town Administrator for their job and as a result will often do the bidding of their boss. Currently the three-panel member process constitutes three officers and also includes a provision to retain counsel so due process is always guaranteed. However, by stacking the panel with a pick from the Chief dispensing the punishment, a member from an agency receiving financial support from the Police Department, this negates any due process rights as the Town/City now has two picks and the officer, one. And, to include a judge is non-sensical as the panel already has provision for counsel oversight. Recognize this for what it is – an attempt to eliminate any due process rights for an officer accused of a NON- criminal matter. I applaud the legislature for not acting in a knee-jerk manner to eliminate civil rights for folks charged with the difficult task of maintaining order.
