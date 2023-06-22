Thankfully, it’s been many months since we’ve had a 24/7 national story about white-on-black police brutality.

And inside this fortunate window, another Rhode Island legislative season has shamefully closed without reform to the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights.

Tags

(4) comments

Lewis Foster
Lewis Foster

The fraternal brotherhood is a big voting block and big donors to the politicians in office. Of coarse, the reforms didn't pass.

Nationally the narrative has changed, BLM is dead in the water, the pink mafia has taken the spotlight.

Report Add Reply
Celtics1099
Celtics1099

What a JOKE of an article. So let a Chief suspend an Officer for 10 days without pay and the officer can’t fight it. So if a Chief has it out for an Officer he can just suspend him up to 10 days without pay for any infraction Dan Yorke you will say and write anything to try to advance the number of people listening to your show. You have No credibility. Thank god for Tara and G Valicente.

Report Add Reply
Trump Supporters Are Terrible People And Traitors
Trump Supporters Are Terrible People And Traitors

The biggest organized gang AND domestic terrorist's are The Police.

Report Add Reply
Cincinnatus
Cincinnatus

Where to begin? Let me start by stating that the Police Officer Bill of Rights deals with disciplinary matters only, not criminal offenses. No officers are sitting in judgment over criminal matters. If an officer is charged with a crime, he/she is dealt with like any other citizen – they respond to either District or Superior Court to face charges. Next, the board deals only with discipline that is equal to two days suspension or more, so summary punishment is often not heard by the board as a day’s suspension or other matters are not appealable.

Of course, The Police Chief’s Association wants the process changed to reflect nearly no due process rights as Chiefs are appointed by town/city government and are beholden to the Mayor or Town Administrator for their job and as a result will often do the bidding of their boss. Currently the three-panel member process constitutes three officers and also includes a provision to retain counsel so due process is always guaranteed. However, by stacking the panel with a pick from the Chief dispensing the punishment, a member from an agency receiving financial support from the Police Department, this negates any due process rights as the Town/City now has two picks and the officer, one. And, to include a judge is non-sensical as the panel already has provision for counsel oversight. Recognize this for what it is – an attempt to eliminate any due process rights for an officer accused of a NON- criminal matter. I applaud the legislature for not acting in a knee-jerk manner to eliminate civil rights for folks charged with the difficult task of maintaining order.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.