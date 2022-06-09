First the PawSox left.
Now, the soccer replacement project is hanging by a thread.
The planned facility is called Tidewater Landing on the east side of Interstate 95 and the team, yet to be named, will compete in the USL, a comparable level to the former baseball team.
Originally green-lighted at an estimated total construction cost of around $85 million, thanks to COVID, supply chain and inflation, it has bumped up another 50 million.
The investor/owner, Fortuitous Group, the city of Pawtucket and the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation are back at the table trying to pad the deal without running back to the General Assembly, which in an election year doesn’t want to hear it.
The solution seems to lie with a doubling of the Fortuitous equity investment and adding to their own construction bankable debt, combined with an ask of $30 million in taxpayer help with what is known as TIF money.
TIF is an acronym for “Tax Incremental Financing,” and it is generated from a specific geographic area around the proposed 10,000-plus stadium where new retail, dining and entertainment businesses who serve the fan traffic have their collected state sales tax redirected back to paying the Pawtucket Redevelopment Authority bonds that forward help for construction and infrastructure.
Millions in TIF money were already in the original plan. The investors and the city leadership, so confident that this is a sellout winning deal, believe there is plenty of cash to still generate inside the formula by simply upping the incremental take.
That, of course, leaves the state with even less broad-based tax revenue, as it forgoes a larger percentage to the TIF. The good news for fans of the project is that the Commerce Corporation reportedly has the authority to make this call without replacement legislation.
It ain’t baseball, but it remains a key makeup plan and potential big score for Pawtucket. Soccer is hot. Outdoor concerts and other events, day and night, will return the city to the map and take another step toward its own renaissance.
But the clock is ticking. The investors say they needed the approval 90 days ago.
What little time is left, will tell.
Another horror
The inexplicable horror and heartache of the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has Rhode Island back to a front-and-center debate on a new five-bill package of gun safety legislation addressing a ban on assault weapons, magazine capacity, raising the age for purchase of a long gun from 18 to 21, prohibiting open carry of long guns, and weapon storage requirements.
Equally or perhaps more important is the deadline issued by Gov. Dan McKee for a deep dive on school security. By June 10, every school district must make sure every door camera, buzzer, speaker and lock work, reimbursable up to a half-million bucks for the repair work.
As we ring our hands about how to secure schools, debating about more on-duty or retired and armed police, our superintendents, school committees and police departments owe it to the students and faculty to at least make sure our current allocated resources work.
There is much to be said for the need to improve mental health awareness and to red-flag those who concern us. Should the faint cries for arming teachers become in any way formidable, it will mean we’ve completely failed and lost our collective minds.
