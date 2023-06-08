It’s never good when the phone is buzzing around 1 a.m.
Our 18-year-old niece and her cousin were scheduled to arrive to our house and let themselves in any minute. They had made plans in advance to seek a shorter ride to a bed in Cumberland rather than their western Massachusetts homes after their concert visit to Gillette Stadium for Taylor Swift.
While they were part of the incredibly fortunate population to have affordable seats, they had drawn the short straw weather wise, drowning all night in the pouring rain with the rest of the sold-out crowd.
So, when the show ended and they got back to their car, their phones, despite reportedly being dug out of the layers of rain gear, were soaked. One was completely inoperable, one barely able to text.
Panic.
Here they were, in a parking lot 90 miles from their homes and 13 from mine in the middle of the night, wet to the bones and unable to figure out with their older model car and dead GPS apps where they were and where they were going.
The cousin had the texting-only phone, operating intermittently and slow to send or receive. She messaged my wife’s sister that they were drenched and lost. While our niece has been to the house a dozen times, neither knew what the name of our town was. Rhode Island as a state was a vague concept.
With the pair apparently completely paralyzed in the parking lot, with not a clue where to drive, my wife is now downstairs searching her iPad on the phone while her sister is near throwing up on the other end. I’m told in real time that I’m no help as I’m leaning in raising my voice and saying, “Just tell her the road off the stadium parking lot is Route 1, read the signs and head south all the way to Route 295, head south to exit 20 …”
Staggered text comes minutes later, police are sending us north out of the parking lot. Ok, I lean again, “You’ll drive a few miles and you will see signs for 95 south, take it to 295 south, to exit 20…”
My wife eyeballs me, explains that she’s got this, and sends me back to bed.
They eventually made it to our place. But I can promise you that while they may have known whose house they were crawling into at 2:30 a.m., they still didn’t know where they were in relation to, well, anywhere.
Shame on my in-laws for not prepping their daughter for her first big trip behind the wheel. I know I grilled my teenager on directions and destinations with the old-fashioned map, but that was a decade ago, when they were still buried in the bottom of the glove box.
While it’s easy to pick on the two kids for relying exclusively on their phones to navigate an unfamiliar place, we all know they are not alone. It’s endemic with young people and seeping into the rest of population. Take away the technology, they’re cooked.
If you need proof, and if the family still hangs out around the dinner table every once in a while, run a post-meal local geography contest. You’ll be horrified.
And perhaps then you’ll demand that before they get the keys, they put down the phone and tell you where they’re going and how to get there without a voice prompt.
It may save you a good night’s sleep.
Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
