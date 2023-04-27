The House of Representatives passed a bill last week prohibiting transgender athletes from participating in female athletic competition wherever there’s a dollar of federal funds in the picture, minimally, public schools, colleges and universities.
Surprise, the legislation cleared the chamber on a pure party-line vote.
It was a first in what will likely be a stepped-up battle against the bulk of a “social justice” agenda. Topics include gender identity in the general population and specifically in the schools, library content, and “critical race theory.” If you’re scoring at home, these sponsoring folks are the whacko liberals.
In the other corner are the new hijacked breed of conservatives, many born of the Trump MAGA “movement,” who recoil at the mere mention of the above matters and use the term “woke” as an attack, kind of like “criminal” or “terrorist.”
So, in taking up the “anti-trans sports” bill, the GOP House served its first course of red meat to its base. And the Democrats, including our outgoing first district Rep. David Cicilline, screamed bloody murder.
The majority argument is simple and based off the absolute position that there are only two genders and you don’t mess with it. Biological males always have superior physicality, making them dominant in female competition. That’s not fair to “regular” females, they say, and it cannot be allowed.
Oh, and these biological males can’t be in the female’s locker room, because, well, it’s the exposed remaining genitalia, stupid.
The Democrat-controlled Senate won’t take up the bill, and Joe Biden would never sign it, so we won’t have this one-way male to female law any time soon, at least not until 2025.
Maybe this gives us time to think more about it.
First, having met and interviewed a small handful of transgender people, I have concluded that each faces an extraordinary burden. Why anyone, a teen or an adult, would take this personal transformation on without an incredibly deep-seated and legitimate crisis, is beyond me. The minefield of pain and the rejection is present not only in society as a whole, but even inside their own families. They pay a heavy price for inner peace.
If you’ve never spoken to a person going through it, you can more easily join the chorus of people who see this as perverted and sinfully contrived.
So, what to do?
The Biden administration has actually done plenty of thinking. In essence, recent federal policy directs regional and local authorities to evaluate the dilemma of fair competition on a case-by-case basis. Should a dominant trans female athlete appear to be a threat and a potential thief of a female individual or team championship, it can step in and disqualify the athlete.
It’s called nuance.
The policy likely comes with its own mine field of litigation, but that’s a better place to resolve these matters than sweeping legislation that pits us against each other and crushes the majority of the small number of kids and young adults who have gone through enough turmoil and who just want to compete, or enjoy the normalcy and camaraderie of the team bus.
And, given the fact that we’ve gone to the moon, it seems we can figure out how to handle discretion in the showers.
Rant as we may, how about we breathe and take a short walk in the shoes of the person, no matter the identity, who has a right to pursue as much life, liberty and happiness as we can bend to protect?
Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(2) comments
The ‘trans’ debate is hyperinflated culture are BS as the side freaking out refuses to address real issues. We’ve see prominent ‘conservatives’ like Kent Stermon fund ignorant politicians and Ali Alexander push baseless conspiracies all the whole predating on children. Yet, the same side feels the need to attack trans people and blame them to that behavior. It is deplorable and they should be ashamed.
It's simple...biological girls are eligible to play sports against other biological girls. Martina Navratilova knows better than most and she makes great points. Have an "open" division if that's what keeps your Bud Lights cold. Americans are sick of getting this pushed on us daily (ask the Bud Light shareholders). Go live your life however you want, just don't get offended if I don't agree.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.