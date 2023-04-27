The House of Representatives passed a bill last week prohibiting transgender athletes from participating in female athletic competition wherever there’s a dollar of federal funds in the picture, minimally, public schools, colleges and universities.

Surprise, the legislation cleared the chamber on a pure party-line vote.

Tags

(2) comments

Derrick L
Derrick L

The ‘trans’ debate is hyperinflated culture are BS as the side freaking out refuses to address real issues. We’ve see prominent ‘conservatives’ like Kent Stermon fund ignorant politicians and Ali Alexander push baseless conspiracies all the whole predating on children. Yet, the same side feels the need to attack trans people and blame them to that behavior. It is deplorable and they should be ashamed.

Report Add Reply
RedWave
RedWave

It's simple...biological girls are eligible to play sports against other biological girls. Martina Navratilova knows better than most and she makes great points. Have an "open" division if that's what keeps your Bud Lights cold. Americans are sick of getting this pushed on us daily (ask the Bud Light shareholders). Go live your life however you want, just don't get offended if I don't agree.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.