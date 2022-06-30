For decades during my broadcast career I have avoided what I refer to as “shelf topics,” conversations that generate the same boring and predictable calls.
Gun control has always been an example. Abortion is another.
Not anymore.
Our Rhode Island governor’s stateroom was the scene last week for the signing of three surviving gun safety measures. Limiting magazine capacity to 10 rounds, upping the age for all gun purchases to 21, and outlawing long gun “open carry” made it to the executive desk.
In his role, Gov. Dan McKee appropriately cited the latest tragic catalysts for the legislative package, Buffalo and Uvalde, and offered his thanks and praise for the advocates and legislators who brought it to the finish line.
Then the tin-eared echo chamber show began.
The invited national leader of Moms Demand Action spoke of the victory over the “extremists.” And everybody who was anybody in the Senate and House ranks who touched this bill had a moment behind the microphone to romanticize the battle. It was a carousel of repeat back-slapping that felt never ending, often missing what should have been the solemnity of the moment due to the horror that brought them there.
Then the Supreme Court bombshell overturning Roe v. Wade.
Chief Justice John Roberts, while siding with the majority on the specific Mississippi case before the court limiting abortion after 15 weeks, tried to calm his colleagues down on a total reversal, arguing in essence that it was too much to swallow at once.
While the five judges voting for the disposal of the 1973 landmark decision pointed to an absence of specific reference to the absolute right to abortion in the Constitution and thus discharged the responsibility to the states, they went ahead and ignored the reality of 50 years of precedent and the guaranteed pending questions and chaos.
Will a pregnancy-ending prescription be legally received in the mail in an anti-abortion state? Will a woman be prosecuted for crossing state lines for a procedure? Is the South Dakota governor serious in saying she wants to jail doctors who perform the procedure while some groups of prosecutors in her kind of state are saying they have no resources or interest in bringing the enforcement heat?
The political ramifications are profound.
Here in Rhode Island, we saw abortion rights codified in 2019, but women’s action groups are demanding more, calling for an end to the current prevention of taxpayer-funded abortion coverage for state employees and Medicaid recipients. That puts the heat on gubernatorial and state legislative candidates.
The open second district congressional race to replace the outgoing Jim Langevin, growing more purple these days, will be dominated by the controversy. A Boston Globe poll just released has former Cranston mayor and two-time governor candidate Republican Allan Fung in the lead over any Democrat. But that data was taken before the SCOTUS news. Fung doesn’t want to talk about it, and whoever the Democrat primary winner is will attempt to shove the subject down his political throat in the general election.
Bishop Thomas Tobin wrote a lengthy letter of celebration on announcement day, and former President Trump, sounding like the dog who caught the bus, de-emphasized his role in appointing three of the majority justices and gave all the credit to God.
Whether it be pure human action or divine intervention, the radio phone lines are ringing again on these once tired matters, and now rather than me reading the sports section and daydreaming through the calls, it’s back to game on.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
