The cars were stopped and pedestrians were everywhere on Mendon Road last Friday night, as the Cumberland High School Class of 2022 spilled out with friends and family in tow. An officer worked the traffic pulling out of Tucker Field, alternating the flows from those already on the main drag and those looking to join them.
Graduates were holding caps and stumbling over disheveled gowns, coming from as far as the stadium complex with their families shoulder to shoulder. Shouts of congratulations could be heard from the street.
My vehicle not moving, I locked in on a young man standing alone. A passing grad and family offered him a ride. He said, “That’s OK, my dad’s going to pick me up.”
While I waited behind the wheel, at the side of the road, he was waiting. And I couldn’t help but wonder what was next for him.
It’s quite a time.
Gas prices at $5. Overall inflation rearing its head. The cost of college and the ensuing debt, ridiculous. Rental housing and home buying, through the roof.
Russia in Ukraine driving the chaos. Two weeks since 19 little ones and their two teachers were mowed down in a school in Texas. A congressional hearing on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, sponsored by the country’s own outgoing president. A new but aging president who hardly inspires.
And COVID, the postgame.
Daydreaming, I thought, these kids got a lot of stuff.
But so did we, right?
There was stagflation or something, world conflict and a Democrat in the White House in whom the voters lost faith.
Gas prices were two digits, but sometimes you couldn’t find any. I remember rushing to the hospital because my father was taken by ambulance after being overcome by fumes from siphoning gas from his tank into that of a visiting relative who didn’t have enough to get home. And my job at the local highway Sunoco, no self service, working alone, trying to close with hundreds in cash in my pants pocket, locking the handle in a customer’s car while I sprinted to the end of the line to place the makeshift magnetic “last car” sign only to find when I ran back to the car being filled that another had come, the driver grabbing the sign and putting it on the rear of his. Rinse and repeat until the gas runs out or muster the intermittent courage to just lock up and turn out the lights. That wasn’t pretty.
But in real time then, it was OK.
And in real time now I thought about this kid waiting for his dad, quasi aware of the world’s issues, battling through distance learning, working a summer job, transitioning to the next step, maybe college, maybe not.
The mental health experts say this batch is way more down in the dumps, victims of the virus and all the rest of it. They show us the data to prove it.
Maybe so.
I’m pretty sure we had stress back then without all the data and talking heads psychologists.
What we didn’t have was the fifth appendage social media addiction that I’m convinced is the wild card threatening all of our sanity, young and not so young.
The traffic started moving and my stream of consciousness ended.
But I smiled as I drove past the quirky young man waiting for his ride after gazing observantly into the traffic having looked at his phone just once.
I thought, this one’s going to be all right.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(1) comment
Yes, his name was Jimmy Carter. Dejavu.
