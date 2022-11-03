My wife and I had the pleasure of traveling to visit old friends this past weekend. The after-dinner conversation went in the typical directions for 60-somethings. Our grown-up kids, our jobs, our health and wellness, our retirement plans.
It was relaxing, commiserative, and good fun.
And then this question got popped:
“What do you think the country will look like in five years?”
It stopped all of us. Including the one who asked.
Because I opine for a living, they naturally turned to me first.
All I could get out is, “man, I really don’t know.“
Each of our concerns, like an anxiety brainstorm, randomly rolled out.
“A civil war. Well, maybe not like in Lincoln’s time. Not with the military. But then again, maybe with the military. A lot of the rank-and-file really like Trump. But at least the top guys stopped him. But maybe they won’t next time. All you got to do is control the military. Martial law and fascism are real.”
“Well it’s sort of a different kind of civil war. States with completely different laws on abortion and by that time gay marriage. What’s next, biracial marriage?”
“The GOP takes the Congress this year and they go so overboard that they give it all back in 2024. Yeah, but how do we know that we can even have an accurate vote count or maybe we get a suppressed turnout? They’ll have armed poll watchers intimidating voters.”
“Can Biden be elected again? It can’t be him, too old, he’s got to step aside. One-termer. But Kamala isn’t the answer. They’ve kept her too quiet. Need someone else. But who?”
“Trump will be president, for sure. Nah, he’ll get beat in a primary. By DeSantis? Is he any different? No way. The base is too loyal. And he’ll be indicted soon. Oh God, what happens if he ends up in the slammer? The country will implode.”
“God knows the next generation is helpless. No one is going to know what the right thing to do is. Our kids are stuck in their phones, they don’t pay attention and they’re going to pay the price. They won’t know how to recognize or stop what’s happening.”
It went on until we ran out of gas. Just a few “oh wells” and we wrapped it up, happy to have been together but with a weird tiny pit in our collective stomachs. The women went off to bed and my buddy and I caught the Sunday Night Football fourth quarter, easier to talk about Packers quarterback Aaron Roger’s troubles than the country’s.
Later I was able to fall asleep thinking, “we didn’t start the fire…”
Thank goodness for Billy Joel.
One final dash to the finish
Final sprint to Election Day and on the kitchen counter lingers a candidate mailer or two.
Challengers have their bullet points full of impossible promises, incumbents full of “accomplishments.”
Like, “Fought to eliminate the car tax.”
Please. It should read:
“I drive to Smith Hill, keep my powder dry and do what I’m told. I try to stay busy, answer a few constituent calls, deliver a few grant checks, vote for what the leadership wants and take credit on this mailer. You can keep me employed with a part-time check by staying distracted and voting me back in.”
OK, so I admit I’m a little ornery and crawling to the finish.
Suffice to say, Nov. 9 can’t come fast enough.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(2) comments
For the most part, it's about energy. Will we have enough? What is it doing to the environment?
All i can say right now is that i'm not optimistic.
"OK, so I admit I’m a little ornery and crawling to the finish.
Suffice to say, Nov. 9 can’t come fast enough."
ME TOO!!!
