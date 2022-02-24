NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Post Card Club will hold its next meeting and sale on Sunday, Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus, 15 Bassett St.
Post cards of all descriptions including town views and holiday greetings will be available for sale. This month, check out the vintage St. Patrick’s Day cards. The meeting and sale is open to the public and there is no admission charge.
