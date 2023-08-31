LINCOLN – People who go to Lincoln-based attorney George Prescott looking to create all-important trusts or wills often know what they want to accomplish, he says, they just don’t know how to accomplish it.
During the pandemic and for a short period of time after, more people were focused on what they had to do to get their affairs in order and took interest in estate plans, says Prescott, but whether or not this sort of task is front of mind, it remains of great importance.
A few people are reluctant to talk about such topics, he added, but most are not, knowing that they have the chance to make life so much easier for their loved ones.
People come in more and more to protect their assets from nursing home expenses that keep going up and up, said Prescott. Those costs are now around $14,000 per month, a stark difference from when he started, when it was about $100 per day or $3,000 per month.
“That’ll wipe them out pretty quickly,” he said, adding that the easiest way to protect those assets is through a properly drawn living trust.
Commenting on the biggest differences in the businesses, he said that back then, people weren’t quite as interested in protecting those assets.
In virtually every case, as people consider whether to establish a will or a trust, a trust is superior, says Prescott. In going that route, in addition to protecting assets, they get the universal benefit of avoiding the probate process, including a long delay in administering the estate, saving time and money.
Rhode Island has thankfully seen positive laws enacted over time that make it easier to create an estate plan based on a trust to protect assets from nursing home expense, said Prescott.
His priority is to determine what someone’s intentions are, he said, and once he explains everything to a client, they almost always prefer a trust.
A Lincoln resident for 73 years, Prescott, now 83, was born up the road in Pawtucket. He remembers blueberry picking with his sister on the property right behind his Front Street office in Lincoln, instructed by their mother to bring back a quart of blueberries to bake a pie.
When he’s not in the office, Prescott says he loves restoring old cars, including his recently completed long-term restoration of a 1969 Corvette to like-new condition.
Without an estate plan based on wills or a joint trust, the law determines what goes where, said Prescott, and that typically doesn’t work out the way someone would want it to. It’s a cumbersome process to go to probate court and have the court appoint someone in the absence of someone empowered to carry out the task.
When evaluating a pre-existing trust, he said, he has to be honest with the client if he sees that something’s missing or should be changed.
A trust, unlike a will, allows the family to avoid the jurisdiction of probate court, and everything is done privately.
Not adequately planning can lead to “a huge mess,” said Prescott, who has helped people through this process some 4,000 times over more than 50 years in practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.