PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is alerting consumers and health care providers through a press release that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people nationwide to discontinue the use of preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears. The product has been linked to cases nationwide of a strain of extensively drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The over-the-counter product, sold at Walmart, Amazon, and other retailers nationwide, is packaged in multidose bottles.

Although the product is not yet under an official recall, health officials and the product’s manufacturer are advising patients and health care providers to immediately discontinue using EzriCare artificial tears pending additional guidance from CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.

