PAWTUCKET – Join a park ranger and explore the Blackstone River Valley on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m., from June 1 to Aug. 31.
Most tours are outside and often include walking on uneven surfaces on varying types of terrain with no access to bathroom facilities. Bug spray and sunscreen are highly suggested. The schedule is as follows:
• June 1: Mr. Blackstone and the Marsh, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. This tour will begin with William Blackstone, his life story, the process of colonization, and the mystery of his remains. From Blackstone’s monument, the walkabout will continue through a remarkably intact village of worker housing, past the Ann & Hope complex, and into the Lonsdale Marsh. Walkabout participants may use the parking lot for the Blackstone River Theatre for the duration of the program.
• June 8: The Hidden Mill Village, 1145 Putnam Pike, Chepachet. Chepachet was once home to several mills, and it was the site of one of the most important events in Rhode Island’s political history. Hear stories of Chepachet’s hidden past. Meet the park ranger for this tour at Glocester Town Hall.
• June 15: Swords, Scythes, and Slave Cloth, 101 Greene St., North Smithfield. Explore the connections between the mill villages of Slatersville and Forestdale and the American South during this walkabout. Presented in partnership with the North Smithfield Heritage Association.
• June 22: The Wonders of Whitinsville, 50 Douglas Road, Whitinsville, Mass. Explore this small community in Northbridge, Mass., and learn how it grew into one of the world’s largest textile machine manufacturers.
• June 29: Great Prospects in Providence, 282 North Main St., Providence. Roger Williams never had his portrait taken because his faith led him to believe that would demonstrate vanity. His mortal remains are interred beneath a 30-foot-tall statue of his imagined likeness. The walk takes place on the anniversary of the dedication the Prospect Terrace monument, walkers will see two of his three historic resting places along the way.
• July 6: Architects and Anarchists, 12 Hopedale St., Hopedale, Mass. This tour will focus on key moments of change in Hopedale, Mass., through an exploration of houses in the community. The walkabout will include a long history of habitation in the area and continue through the construction of the large Draper workers’ houses in the late 1800s.
• July 13: La Survivance: Museum of Work and Culture, 42 South Main St., Woonsocket. Learn about local immigration and see the new exhibit “Flowing Through Time: Nature, Industry and Communities of the Blackstone River.” This tour will focus on the theme of “la survivance,” a French-Canadian concept of cultural preservation and the survival of language. Presented in partnership with the Museum of Work and Culture.
• July 20: Water is Power at Valley Falls, 45 Broad St., Cumberland. Take a walk in Valley Falls Heritage Park with a ranger and learn about the history of waterpower. See a dam and what remains of a hydropower operation.
• July 27: A River Changed: Blackstone River State Park, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln. This tour will consider the human history of the landscape and the challenges we must grapple with for environmental justice. Free overflow parking is available at the Ashton Village parking area on Front Street.
• Aug. 3: Getting Wild with Roger Williams, 165 Pitman St., Providence. When Massachusetts banished Roger Williams in 1636, he made several stops along his harrowing journey to find Providence. One of his stops was along the Seekonk River. Join a naturalist from the Providence Parks Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership and a park ranger for a stroll along the river to hear stories of this journey. Meet behind East Side Market, 165 Pitman St., Providence, to connect to the bike path.
• Aug. 10: Of Farms and Factories: Waters Farm, 53 Waters Road, Sutton, Mass. – Tour a historic farm and homestead. This walkabout will consider the important role that local farmers have played in the evolution of industry in New England. This program is presented with the team at Waters Farm Preservation Inc.
• Aug. 17: Adaptive Reuse in Manchaug, 9 Main St., Sutton, Mass. – Learn the history of Manchaug, a mill village in rural Massachusetts, and see the creative adaptation of an old industrial complex. Meet local historian Christine Watkins and learn about the opportunities and challenges of working in a restored mill space. Presented in partnership with Deb Dunleavy, Manchaug Mills Inc.
• Aug. 24: Founders’ Day in Ashton, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln – Learn about the growth of industry, the development of the mill village, and how these historic buildings are still in use today. Free overflow parking is available at the Ashton Village parking area on Front Street.
• Aug. 31: Labor Day Preview at Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket. A special labor history tour of Old Slater Mill. Hear the stories of child laborers, recently emancipated African Americans, and local craftsmen who built the machines, processed the cotton, and built the structure itself.
Walkabouts tours are often between 1/4 mile to over 1 mile in length. Special accommodations can be made for those with hearing or visually impairments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.