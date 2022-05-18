PROVIDENCE – Rep. William W. O’Brien, who represents District 54, North Providence, has introduced legislation which would address the municipal costs of special education.
“As with everything else these days, costs are also rising for education, particularly for our special education programs. These rising costs are severely impacting our municipal budgets and this bill will allow school districts to save millions of dollars across the state. Sharing this obligation statewide is the right thing to do so no community is forced to take on an unfair economic burden, which in turn will provide our municipalities and their residents the financial relief they need and deserve,” said Rep. O’Brien in a news release.
The bill (2022-H 8253) would amend the definition of the term “extraordinary costs” for the purposed of excess costs associated with special education students. The new definition of extraordinary costs would be educational costs that are over three times the average statewide special education cost.
If a community’s special education costs are considered “extraordinary,” then the state would be required to provide the additional funding that is not covered under the education funding formula. Currently, the threshold to be considered “extraordinary costs” is above five times the total cost of core instruction plus the student success amount.
The bill has been referred to the House Finance Committee.
