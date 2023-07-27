CUMBERLAND – One year into the experiment of adding seven speed humps on Reservoir Road, speeds have dramatically decreased, according to police.
The humps were added last summer after years of complaints about speeding, and Chief Matthew Benson said he’s happy to report that they’ve been effective in getting drivers to slow down.
Before the humps were installed, the average speed was 11 mph over the limit of 25 mph, he said, or 36 mph. The more important 85th percentile speed, the speed that 85 percent of drivers stay under, was 17 mph over, or 42 mph.
That 85th percentile speed is now down to the speed limit at 25 mph, said Benson, and calls for speeding are almost non-existent.
Councilor Peter Bradley, questioning Benson at a July 19 review of the change, said he’s still getting reports of people hanging around near the Diamond Hill Reservoir and burning rubber and partying in the area. He said he believes drivers have simply changed their habits and are no longer driving on Reservoir Road, instead taking surrounding roads, including North Attleboro Road.
“It just moves the problem,” he said.
Police from three communities, including Cumberland as well as Plainville and North Attleboro, Mass., are now getting complaints on those other roads and are cracking down on speeding. Benson said there are no reports indicating extensive partying in the area, but said he would pass on the information after Bradley said he’s observed it himself. The chief acknowledged that people have found alternative ways, but police haven’t gotten the same level of complaints from other neighborhoods as they were getting here.
Russell Klowan, the grower of giant pumpkins at 15 Reservoir Road, further up from where the humps are located, said he has to use cones to protect himself from motorists. He said they keep “humming along,” many of them yelling at him.
Klowan said he’ll be going the speed limit over the humps and people will fly right by him because he’s going too slow. He also added that he sees many young people “having a ball burning out,” as evidenced by the tire marks everywhere, and more than 20 cars can be found parked at any one time.
It’s one thing for people to stop for sunset pictures of the reservoir, he said, but they’re not looking to capture the sunset at 10 p.m. or midnight.
Klowan said things have actually been worse with the speed humps, not better, saying he wishes the police would just take the approach of enforcement, which would pay for their own time of monitoring. The humps were too much money, he added, and not solving the problem.
Benson acknowledged the concerns, but said a rule against parking has to be enforced for everyone and not selectively done, whether that’s partiers or people taking pictures. Klowan and Bradley both noted that there’s really only one house on Reservoir Road past the speed humps.
Public Works Director Joe Duarte said the goal of reducing speeds has been accomplished. To get people to slow down to 25 mph on the whole road, the town would need to install speed humps on the entirety of Reservoir, he said. He said the burned rubber is probably a result of people who are upset that they can no longer use the area as their personal “drag strip.”
Duarte said it could be perception that people aren’t using the road anymore, adding that he doesn’t see locals deciding not to use it. A motorist can still hit 30 mph over a speed hump, he said.
When Bradley said he believes some town vehicles have been damaged going over the humps, Duarte said he would be very curious to know more about that, saying “shame on” the drivers if that’s the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.