WARWICK – The Rhode Island Health Care Association recently announced the launch of Careers in Caring, a new national campaign from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) to raise awareness of the opportunities in long-term care, and equip facilities with the necessary resources to attract new caregivers to the field.

“We are excited to partner with AHCA/NCAL in the launch of Careers in Caring,” said John Gage, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Health Care Association. “The long-term care facilities in Rhode Island have confronted many challenges in hiring caregivers, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. We have lost 2,000 caregivers across our state since the start of the pandemic, and Careers in Caring will be instrumental in helping our facilities recruit more passionate and dedicated employees to our field.”

