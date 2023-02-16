WARWICK – The Rhode Island Health Care Association recently announced the launch of Careers in Caring, a new national campaign from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) to raise awareness of the opportunities in long-term care, and equip facilities with the necessary resources to attract new caregivers to the field.
“We are excited to partner with AHCA/NCAL in the launch of Careers in Caring,” said John Gage, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Health Care Association. “The long-term care facilities in Rhode Island have confronted many challenges in hiring caregivers, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. We have lost 2,000 caregivers across our state since the start of the pandemic, and Careers in Caring will be instrumental in helping our facilities recruit more passionate and dedicated employees to our field.”
Careers in Caring has a dedicated website, CareersInCare.org, where job seekers can learn about the opportunities available in the industry, and long term care providers and professionals can find a variety of resources and tools to support their hiring efforts. According to a news release, the campaign is research-tested, with proven practices to reach potential candidates. The Careers in Caring site houses informational videos, messaging materials, social media tools, graphics and much more, to help the long term care industry build a pipeline of dedicated caregivers.
“We love serving our seniors, and we want to show others why working in long term care is such a rewarding and fulfilling career,” said Gage. “We are eager to put these resources to use and hire more caregivers to join us, so Rhode Island long term care residents continue to have access to high quality care for years to come.”
