PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers in a press release that The Royal Ice Cream Company Inc. is expanding its recent recall to include all products manufactured at its Manchester, Conn., facility and are within their expiration date due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
All recalled products have the manufacturing plant number CT121 or CT#121 and are not past their expiration date. The effected brands manufactured at Royal Ice Cream Company Inc. in Manchester, CT with the above plant number are:
Batch brand: pints, all flavors
Royal Ice Cream Brand: half gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties
Ronny Brook Ice Cream: all flavors, pints and three-gallon tubs
New Orleans Ice Cream: all flavors, pints and 2.5-gallon tubs
Maple Valley Ice Cream: all flavors, pints
Art Cream: all flavors, pints
Sweet Scoops Yogurt: all flavors, pints
Gelato Fiasco: all flavors, pints
Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches
Munson Chip Wich ice cream sandwiches
Giffords Ice Cream: all flavors of ice cream sandwiches
Chewy Louie Ice Cream: ice cream sandwiches
Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich
Newport Creamery: Crazy Vanilla, Vanilla and Chocolate , Vanilla and Coffee, half gallons only
The recalled products were distributed in retail stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, and New Hampshire and are packaged in pints, half gallons, sandwiches, and portion-control slices.
The press release states that there have been no reports of illness related to these products.
Anyone who has purchased these products should not eat them. Consumers should throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.
Anyone who eats food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can get listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.
Symptoms of Listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea, or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections occur in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Anyone in the higher-risk categories who have flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the healthcare provider about eating the contaminated food.
Anyone who has eaten these recalled products and has symptoms of listeriosis should call their health care provider.
