PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that Rushdi Food Industries is recalling its Mighty Sesame 10.9 oz. Organic Tahini (squeezable) with an expiration date of 9/25/23 that may be contaminated with salmonella.
Most of the recalled product was distributed to stores in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut during the weeks of Feb. 23 through March 5. Some of the recalled product was distributed to stores nationwide.
The recalled product has an expiration date of 9/25/23 and a UPC of 858313006208. Only products with this expiration date and UPC are impacted by this recall. No other products are being recalled, the press release states.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Consumers should check any products they may have bought recently. Anyone who has purchased this product should not eat it. Consumers should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.
The press release states that there have been no reports of illness related to these products.
Anyone who has eaten these recalled products and has any of the symptoms described above should call their health care provider.
