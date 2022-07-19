SCITUATE – The town of Scituate has announced that due to the recent heat advisory, the Scituate Summer Camp will be closed on Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21.
Most Popular
-
Former Park ‘n Shop space drawing interest from chains, discount stores
-
Old Cox Communications building sold for $1.65 million
-
No firm answer on why you’re seeing so many rabbits
-
Local pinball museum quadruples collection in first year
-
Leaders look to address illegal dumping in tri-community 'dead zone'
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Top Ads
featured showcase
Rosciti Utility Construction - Providence, RI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.