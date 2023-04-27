WOONSOCKET – the lack of housing inventory continues to dominate national headlines, with historic low numbers of available homes perpetuating a seller’s market now on an “extended run” heading into spring, says Duane Boucher, broker/owner with RE/MAX Premier Properties.
Interest rates have softened up a little bit from their high point a couple months ago, Boucher told The Breeze, but they’re still hovering around 6 percent, quite a bit higher than they were at this time last year.
A number of interesting scenarios are playing out as a result when it comes to personal stories of property owners moving up or down, says Boucher, with people in many cases staying in homes they ultimately want to move from because they’re reluctant to get into a much higher interest rate.
Though 2 percent interest rates likely won’t be seen again anytime soon, said Boucher, the current 6 percent rates really aren’t all that bad when looking at historical numbers.
The real estate business typically sees inventory numbers pick up a bit in the spring, said Boucher, but it likely won’t be by a lot this year. Just about every home that comes on the market is getting a lot of activity, he said, with plenty of bidding wars. He said they’re still seeing homes get listed on a Friday, followed by a weekend open house, followed by highest and best offers being accepted by the end of the weekend, “then it’s gone.”
While those in the business were seeing more situations of all-cash offers and no inspections last year, said Boucher, as interest rates have cooled a bit, there’s been a bit of a return to normal processes for buying a house, with many offers of late subject to inspections. He said there are still many cash offers being made above asking price, as well as multiple offers and escalation clauses indicating that buyers are willing to go higher if another better offer is made.
Boucher said many buyers are getting discouraged, especially if they have to sell their own home first. They know they could sell their home in a heartbeat, he said, but making a purchase contingent on selling one’s house to avoid becoming homeless makes it harder to get an offer accepted.
Boucher said he feels especially bad for first-time homebuyers right now who are maybe starting their first job and saved up 5 percent on a house. He said there really isn’t much at all available to them.
