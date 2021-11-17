PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will hold an art appreciation program on Friday, Nov. 19, at 12:30 p.m.
Toba Weintraub, an art educator, will be the guest speaker. Time for discussion and questions and answers will follow the slide presentation. This program is free and open to people 55 and older. To register, call 401-728-7582.
