PROVIDENCE – After losing just five sets during the regular season, the undefeated Mount Saint Charles Academy/North Smithfield High co-op boys’ volleyball team found itself needing to play in only its second five-set match of the spring for the Division II title last Saturday afternoon.
Facing the only team that took them the distance in its 20 victories, Westerly High, Mount/N.S. came out on top of a grueling two-hour match at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center, and thanks to a 15-8 victory in the fifth and deciding set, the locals were able to raise the championship plaque.
“At the start of the season, we talked about what our team goal was,” Mount/N.S. co-head coach Josh D’Abate said. “Every player on this team wrote down (that they wanted) to win it all, so to do that and finish undefeated, it’s really, really special, especially for a bunch of guys who didn’t know each other’s names 10 weeks ago. It’s a pretty cool moment.”
Before the start of the season, neither school knew if they could field a team, but they combined their efforts and became a co-op squad, with eight players from each side. Using different combinations throughout the season, Mount/N.S. went undefeated, and while it had been four years since Mount last captured the state title, it had been seven since the Northmen claimed their last D-II championship.
“Fortunately, we found a great partner in North Smithfield,” said D’Abate, who is the Mounties’ longtime boys’ and girls’ volleyball coach. “The Interscholastic League did a really good job in helping this happen. For our guys and the North Smithfield guys, it’s a phenomenal accomplishment for this to happen.”
“It’s incredible,” North Smithfield senior captain Estevan Reyes said. “Just almost eight weeks ago, I never knew these guys’ names, and to come together like this as a team, it’s tough to do. It wasn’t easy, but the fact is that we got there, we had a great (head) coach to help us through it, and we really just hustled through it.”
In order to win the championship, Mount/N.S. had to overcome a tough opponent in the 3rd-seeded Bulldogs, which lost to the co-op squad on their home floor before capturing their next five matches to reach the finals.
While Mount/N.S. received a quarterfinal-round bye and topped 4th-seeded Pilgrim in the semifinals, 3-0, Westerly, which is 15-6, needed to stop 6th-seeded Barrington in the quarterfinals and 2nd-seeded East Providnece in the semis, which the Bulldogs did by 3-0 scores.
All five sets last Saturday were close. One team would go on a run and get some space, only to watch the other team battle back.
“I always expect it to go five (sets),” D’Abate said. “We want to go three, but I always expect it to go five. No one is going to give us anything. We’re going to have to work hard every time we step on the floor and that’s exactly what happened.”
Westerly won the first set, 25-22, and carried that momentum into the second set, only to watch Mount/N.S. even the match by winning that set by the same 25-22 score.
The third set was dominated by Mount/North Smithfield, which rolled to a 25-17 victory, and in the fourth set, the co-op team broke out to a 9-1 lead, but the Bulldogs turned heads and went on a 12-3 run to grab the lead. Mount/N.S. found itself committing errors and being unable to make the passes it needed to get a good spike over the net.
“Going up in that fourth set and (watching) Westerly come back, it was nerve-wracking,” Reyes said. “They did a great job, so credit them for hustling back into the game.”
On sophomore Ben Sousa’s service, Mount/N.S. tied the score at 22-22, but the Bulldogs’ heavy presence at the net helped them score the next three points and force a winner-take-all set. Westerly came out and scored the first two points in that fifth set, but Mount/North Smithfield battled back to take the lead and never looked back.
When asked if nerves played a factor for his players in that fourth set, D’Abate answered, “I hate to sound cliche, but you should be nervous – you’re playing for a state championship. But we answered the bell, and to come back in game five and really just play well, that’s a great effort on everyone.”
Sophomore setter Caden Sullivan had an excellent match for Mount/N.S. with 41 assists and five kills, and also playing very well at the net were Connor DeSousa (18 kills), Nate Tessier (12 kills), Alvendz Viera Dones (eight blocks, six kills), and Tom Matchett (seven kills, three blocks). Sousa also shined with 11 digs, and Caleb Kelly added six kills.
As for concluding the season with an undefeated record, Reyes “knew there were a few teams that moved up after last year, but having the ability to do this is unexpected,” he said. “It’s just an incredible feeling for us.”
In Mount/N.S.’s semifinal-round victory over Pilgrim last Thursday night at North Smithfield High, the co-op squad defeated the Patriots by scores of 25-20, 25-14, and 25-18. Leading the way for the winners were Sullivan (32 assists), Matchett (10 kills, three blocks), and Viera Dones (seven blocks, six kills).
