With so many glorious sports accomplishments taking place these past 12 months in Smithfield, Scituate, Foster, and Glocester, it was awfully tough to list the Top 10 stories of 2021.
Therefore, this Year in Review will feature a “Top 11” list that pays tribute to 17 individuals and teams that captured championships on the class, divisional, district, and state levels. In chronological order, here’s a rundown of those remarkable achievements.
Smithfield boys’ indoor track and field/cross country teams take multiple Class C titles
Whether it was inside the confines of the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house or outside in the rain, mud, and cold at Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile cross country course, the Sentinels found a way to kick off the year and end it with Class C championships.
For the indoor track and field team, the title was the program’s first, as the Sentienls scored 92 points to edge defending champion St. Raphael Academy by three. The 4x400 relay team of seniors Aidan Sayles, Matt Antunes, and Zach Isble and sophomore Will Schiller produced the title-winning points by placing second in the final events, and sophomore Elijah Saddlemire (1,000) and senior John Golato (shot put) also won their events to help highlight the day.
As for the cross country squad, the Sentinels repeated as Class C champions, but again had to deal with a strong challenge by SRA. For the second year in a row, they won the title with 58 points, but unlike last season, when they topped the then-defending champion Saints by six points, Smithfield only captured this year’s title by a mere two over SRA.
The Sentinels were led in this race by sophomore Jason Padula, who took third place in a time of 16:46.7, and Saddlemire, who finished fourth in 16:51.7.
Ponaganset girls’ hoop team wins Division III championship in triple-overtime classic
For the first time in RIIL history, a girls’ basketball championship game needed three overtimes to decide its outcome, and that took place last March when Ponaganset faced undefeated three-time Division II finalist Classical for the D-II crown at Rhode Island College.
Thanks to freshman guard Jaina Yekelchik’s three-pointer with 1:23 to play in the third OT and junior guard Samantha McFee’s free throw with 11.1 on the clock, the Chieftains were able to take a 49-48 classic that will go down in the program’s history as one of its greatest games.
The Chieftains’ title was their first in 20 years, and they improved to 11-1 by defeating the team that downed them for the Division II-North regular-season title. The Purple had routed Ponaganset, 66-33, less than a month earlier, but three of Classical’s starters from that game were not in action in the finals, no thanks to COVID-19 issues on its team.
Ponaganset boys’ tennis team’s best season in its history ends with Division III championship
The Chieftains put together the greatest season in its program’s history by not only rolling to a 12-0 record (that included seven shutouts), but also winning their first Division III championship.
In a match at Pawtucket’s Slater Park that took just 50 minutes to complete, the Chieftains rolled to a 4-0 win over Burrillville, and capturing their matches were (in order) freshman Josh Steere at first singles, the third doubles team of freshmen Brady Printer and Doug Baima, Ponaganset senior tri-captain Elijah Gouin at third singles, and freshman Ethan Clegg at second singles.
Gouin and Clegg finished their respective seasons with undefeated records.
The Chieftains had cruised to a 5-2 win over the Broncos during the regular season, and only one other team was able to score more than one point against them this year, Westerly, which suffered a 5-2 loss to the Chieftains in their season opener on May 10.
R.I. Gatorade Player of Year Venturini leads Scituate softball team to Division II crown
Less than 24 hours after suffering its first defeat of the postseason at the hands of Bay View Academy, the Spartans shrugged off that loss and turned in an outstanding performance in their winner-take-all game against the Bengals for the D-II title at RIC.
Led by the outstanding two-hit pitching of two-time R.I. Gatorade Player of the Year and Hofstra University-bound ace pitcher Haley Venturini, the Spartans posted a 6-1 victory. Scituate scored three times in the top of the first inning and ended the game with 10 hits, and Venturini struck out 13 batters and took a no-hitter into the final inning before losing it on a one-out single.
Speaking of Venturini, she wrapped up her superb season with a 15-1 record that saw her pitch 109 innings in 16 starts, strike out 256 batters, and give up just 19 walks, 15 hits, and four earned runs. Her ERA was 0.25, her WHIP was 0.31, and opponents batted .044 against her.
Smithfield’s Jaden Saunders captures state track and field title in outdoor high jump
Jaden Saunders accomplished something last June that no athlete on the Smithfield High boys’ outdoor track and field team had been able to achieve for the past 13 years at the RIIL Outdoor Track & Field Championships – win a state title in an individual event.
Competing in the boys’ high jump at Providence’s Conley Stadium, Saunders seized the title with a 6-foot-2 leap that was the same jump that was turned in by Mount Hope’s Hunter Heyden, but because Saunders needed fewer attempts than Heyden to clear that height, he was declared the winner.
Saunders’ victory also helped the Sentinels place 11th in the 28-team standings, their best finish at the meet since 2008.
Ponaganset, Scituate win regular-season
wrestling titles, produce four state champs
Fresh off winning the Division I regular-season title with an 11-0 mark, the Chieftains sent a program-record six wrestlers to the finals of the RIIL Wrestling Championships at the PCTA field house, and for the third time in the last four seasons, the Chieftains saw three wrestlers capture state titles in their weight classes.
Senior 138-pounder Tim Cook, senior 152-pounder J’mari Lowman, and sophomore 126-pounder Jason Hood took first place in their weight classes for the Chieftains, as did Scituate High freshman Gabriel Bouyssou, who captured the 132-pound title to become only the second wrestler in school history to win a state championship.
Bouyssou’s title capped an outstanding season for the second-year Scituate squad, which had won the D-III regular-season title with a 9-0 mark.
Smithfield Little League’s ages 8-10, 10-12 all-star teams capture District IV banners
The Smithfield Little League turned two at the District IV tournament last summer at Whipple Field, for not only did the league’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team capture its first championship since 1987, but the 8-10 all-star baseball team also won a district banner of its own.
The 10-12 all-stars, which went 5-0 in their tournament, saw Tucker Byrnes get the job done on the hill in their title game against Cumberland by striking out six batters and scattering seven hits and two walks. And when Smithfield snapped a 2-2 tie with a four-run rally in the top of the third inning, the team found itself with an 8-2 victory and an end to its title drought.
The 8-10 all-stars, meanwhile, faced a Cumberland team that defeated them during pool play, as well as three rain delays in their title game, but thanks to a four-run rally in the top of the second inning, they were able to post a 5-3 victory over Cumberland that was their fourth win in five games.
North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League all-stars continue to rule R.I.
The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 15-year-old all-star baseball team extended its win streak in state tournament play to 11 games last summer, but more importantly, the all-stars claimed their fifth straight R.I. championship with their 10th and 11th victories.
Hosting the Warwick PAL in a best-of-three title series at North Providence High, NP-Smithfield swept its visitors with 14-4 and 3-1 wins. Southpaw starting pitcher Brayden Cockcroft and reliever Jordan Hurst delivered the heroics on the hill in the series clincher, and the Most Valuable Player of the series, catcher Rob Clayton, led the way behind the dish and at the plate.
While the all-stars were taking care of business on their home field, the Babe Ruth League’s 14-year-old all-star baseball team was claiming its fourth state title in a row at Coventry’s Paine Field and upping its win streak in state tournament play to 10 games.
But the 14-year-olds needed to win three games in their double-elimination tourney, as they trounced Coventry in their series opener, 15-1, and picked up 9-5 and 11-4 victories over the Warwick PAL. Among the standouts in the 11-4 series clincher were starting pitcher Jonas Diaz and reliever Sean Clifford, who teamed up on a two-hitter that included 10 strikeouts; Sean Francisco, who socked a double and a triple; and James Doyle, who drove in three runs.
Smithfield/NP Post 29 Junior Division baseball team seizes first state crown
Excellent pitching and defense was the name of the game for the Smithfield/North Providence Post 29 Junior Division baseball team in its 5-0 victory over Upper Deck Post 14 in the American Legion state finals at McCarthy Field. A Legion team from either North Providence or Smithfield had never won a state title in the Junior or Senior Division until last summer’s crew ended that drought.
Smithfield/North Providence, which improved its record to 12-5 with that victory, had earned a spot in last week’s ‘Final Four’ double-elimination round by sweeping a best-of-three playoff series with South Kingstown Post 39 by scores of 1-0 and 12-4.
In the winners’ bracket, Post 29 posted a 7-4 victory over Upper Deck, as Nick Collins and Chris Lopez teamed up to pitch a six-hitter that included eight batters, and in the title game, starting pitcher Jordan Hurst blanked Upper Deck in six strong innings of work, striking out five batters and allowing only three hits and a walk.
Current Smithfield High shortstop Bradyn Shadoian was named the tourney’s Most Valuable Player. He scored the eventual game-winning run and turned in some solid defense, and he was also the winning pitcher in Post 29’s tourney-opening win over South Kingstown.
Scituate girls’ volleyball team wins D-III championship for first title in half century
A 50-year wait to win a championship finally ended for Scituate last month, as the 3rd-seeded Spartans swept top-seeded Central Falls, 3-0, in the Division III finals at RIC.
The Spartans, who were led by second-year head coach and former East Providence High coaching legend Luis Carvalho, posted a 15-6 record that included a 3-2 win over 6th-seeded Tolman in the quarterfinals and a 3-1 victory over 2nd-seeded Westerly in the semifinals.
Facing a Central Falls team that was 18-2, the Spartans won two close sets by scores of 27-25 and 26-24, but pulled away from the Warriors in the third set and grabbed a 25-19 victory. Senior outside hitter Maddie Geisser, senior middle blocker Emma LaPlante, and junior libero Kailey St. Pierre led the Spartans’ attack.
Unbeaten Ponaganset takes care of unfinished business, wins D-IV Super Bowl
Seven months after watching its undefeated season end with a loss to Narragansett High in the Division IV Super Bowl, the Chieftains returned to Cranston Stadium for the championship game and produced the most lopsided triumph in the 29-year history of the D-IV’s title game, a 48-0 rout of the Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout School co-op squad.
The title was the first in a dozen years for the Chieftains, who wrapped up their dominant season with a 9-0 record that saw them outscore their opponents by an astounding 368-24 margin.
With 14 seniors leading the charge, the Chieftains saw All-State tailback Marcus Carpenter earn the game’s Most Valuable Player award by running for 135 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries. Another 12th-grader, wide receiver Tyler Brown, scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 3½ minutes of the first half to help give the Chieftains a 41-0 command at the break.
