Left, the players and coaches on the Pawtucket Little League ages 11-12 baseball team pose for a picture with their District II championship banner after defeating Barrington, 1-0, last Saturday night at Slater Park. Right, Pawtucket starting pitcher Gabe Ferreira, shown delivering a pitch to a Barrington batter during last Saturday’s District II championship game, tossed a two-hitter that saw him strike out a dozen batters and walk only one.
Pawtucket starting pitcher Gabe Ferreira, shown delivering a pitch to a Barrington batter during last Saturday's District II championship game, tossed a two-hitter that saw him strike out a dozen batters and walk only one.
Pawtucket runner Dante Smith, left, takes third base on a passed ball and looks to the plate as his third base coach, Keith Beaudreau, tells him to get back to the base during the third inning. Covering the base is Barrington third baseman Mahir Salahuddin.
All eyes behind the backstop are on Pawtucket runner Gave Ferreira, right, who gets ready to score the game's lone run on Brayden Beaudreau's base hit to center field in the bottom of the fourth inning of last Saturday's title game. Ferreira crossed the plate before Barrington's catcher Luke Fluet could spin around and tag him with the ball.
PAWTUCKET – For the first time in 23 years, Pawtucket can boast a District II Major Division ages 11-12 championship team, and it was a pitcher’s duel last Saturday night at Cosimini Field that decided the outcome, as the Little League all-stars came out victorious over Barrington, 1-0.
The ballclub, which consists of the top players in the Darlington American, Pineview, and Fairlawn Little League programs, won all four of its games in the double-elimination tournament, but last Saturday’s victory was the closest of the bunch.
Sure, if the all-stars lost, they still had another chance to win the title in a winner-take-all showdown with Barrington the following night, but then doubt can creep in.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Pawtucket manager P.J. Shea said. “Being a kid who grew up in Darlington, and knowing some of the players that were on that team 23 years ago, it’s exciting to be a part of the next iteration of Darlington American baseball and Little League baseball in Pawtucket.”
“I’m really excited for these kids,” he added. “They get a chance to play together and keep going – to keep being a part of this team and this core group of kids – and that’s the most exciting part.”
Pawtucket’s offense had been streaky throughout the tournament, as they put up 10 runs to blank Riverside and also shut out Bristol-Warren, 4-0. The pitching and defense have been superb giving up just one run in four games. That run came in the previous weekend’s 3-1 win over Portsmouth in their winners’ bracket final.
After a week off, Pawtucket came into last Saturday with a different starting pitcher, Gabe Ferreira, who gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out 12 batters.
“I think it was really good and I hit my spots,” Ferreira said. “I think I put in the work, and if you put in the work, it pays off.”
“Eli’s (Quackenbush) been pitching the last couple of games, and Barrington was probably ready for Eli,” Shea admitted. “They probably weren’t expecting us to throw Gabe, but we have confidence in every single one of our starters and we didn’t lose an ounce of it by going with Gabe.”
“It was Gabe’s turn (to pitch), and we knew that if he got in trouble, we had plenty of guys behind him,” Shea continued. “And if we needed to play tomorrow, we had plenty of guys to go.”
Sean Caldarella had a similar outing for Barrington, as he pitched a three-hitter, struck out 11 batters, and walked three. Having only four runners through the first three innings and no hits, Pawtucket needed to get something going, and that’s what the all-stars did in the fourth inning.
Ferreira led off with a base hit to center field, and a few pitches later, took second base on a passed ball. An out later, Brayden Beaudreau smacked a 2-0 fastball into center, and Ferreira raced home with the game’s run as he beat the late throw to the plate.
It was not an easy game, nor was it relaxing for both dugouts and the large crowd on hand.
“I’ve been pacing in my house since about noontime for a 5:45 p.m. game, and the fact I was able to maintain my seat on the bucket in the dugout – I’m amazed at my own self-control,” Shea said with a laugh. “I was shaking the whole time and my heart was pounding out of my chest.”
“But it wasn’t for a lack of confidence in the team,” he continued. “It wasn’t for an ounce of worry. It was for the excitement for what these kids were about to experience by going through this game and getting this win.”
After their easy victory over Riverside, runs were harder to come by for the all-stars, but Shea believes playing these close games will help them out against tougher competition in the state tournament. He said it’s good knowing that his team can rely on its pitching and defense and then manufacture runs when they need to do so.
The double-elimination state tournament, which will take place only 3 1/2 miles away at the Rumford Little League’s Kimberly Ann Rock Athletic Complex, begins on Saturday, with District I champion Cranston Western taking on District IV champ Smithfield at 4 p.m. and Pawtucket facing District III champion South Kingstown at 6 p.m.
The losing teams from Saturday’s contests will play the following day at 4 p.m., while the winners’ bracket final will take place at 6. The title game is scheduled for next Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
“I don’t know any of the other three teams that we are playing,” Shea admitted. “Regardless of who is on the field across from us, we haven’t played them and they haven’t played us. We haven’t seen any of their games and they haven’t seen ours, so it’s a level playing field and we have to come ready for anything.”
