RUMFORD – State championship runs don’t get any better than the one the Smithfield Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team put together during an eventful nine-day stretch at Rumford’s Kimberly Ann Rock Complex.
After suffering a 2-1 loss to Cranston Western in its double-elimination state tournament opener two Saturdays ago, Smithfield accomplished an unusual feat that very few teams have done over the past few decades to capture a state title.
The all-stars not only won back-to-back losers’ bracket games earlier last week, but they also defeated previously undefeated South Kingstown twice in the finals, and no victory was an exciting as the extra-inning, winner-take-all showdown that unfolded on Sunday night.
Mason Dionne’s two-out double to deep right field in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Connor Curtis with the run that lifted Smithfield to a 2-1 victory over S.K. and the ages 11-12 team’s first R.I. championship since 1967.
Two nights earlier, Smithfield handed S.K. a 5-4 loss that was the District III champion’s first defeat in the tournament, but in Sunday’s marquee rematch, S.K. carried a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning and was six outs away from its first state crown since 1960.
But Gavin Gibree tied the score in the fifth with a slow groundout to the right side of the diamond that allowed Brady McShane, who led off with a long double to center field, to race home with the tying run.
After both teams went down in order in the sixth and S.K. suffered a quick 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, Smithfield went to work with one out in its half of the seventh.
Curtis drew a four-pitch walk, and Brayden Castellone followed with a deep drive into the gap in left-center field that was caught by S.K.’s center fielder. Curtis, who was standing near second base as he watched the ball get caught near the fence, then raced back to first. S.K. tried to double him off first, but the late throw there sailed wide of the bag and Curtis instantly hustled to second.
McShane was then intentionally walked to set up a force play around the infield, but that merely set the stage for Dionne’s heroics, as he drove the first pitch he saw over the right fielder’s head to score Curtis with ease and set off a celebration in shallow right field.
(Smithfield manager Eric Gibree) told me that I had to swing at the first pitch because I’ve been taking a lot of first pitches,” Dionne said. “I was looking for that first pitch on the outside (part of the plate) because (the right fielder) was playing in. I got a fastball and I hit it right over his head.”
“He’s been a leader on this team all year long,” added the Smithfield manager. “I just told him, ‘Let it fly and see what happens,’ and he did it. He was fantastic. There’s no fear in that kid at all.”
Curtis easily motored around third, and as soon as he crossed the plate, he was mobbed by his teammates, who then raced after Dionne in right field to congratulate him on his state-winning hit.
“There’s no quit in any one of these kids,” said the Smithfield manager. “I can’t be any more proud than I am right now of these kids. They were unbelievable.”
Winning R.I. titles has been nothing new for this ballclub, which last season, won the ages 9-11 state crown. And like last year’s spirited run to the title, the all-stars captured it by defeating South Kingstown in the finals.
“Back-to-back years against that team over there?” asked Dionne. “They’re a good team and they put up a fight. They got a lot better this year.”
Dionne was also the winning pitcher, as he retired four of the five batters he faced in relief of Castellone, who pitched the first 5 2/3 innings before reaching his pitch count. Castellone struck out nine batters and allowed two hits and three walks in another superb outing.
Smithfield improved to 12-1 with Sunday’s big victory, and in their 13 games, the all-stars have outscored their opponents, 110-19.
The all-stars returned to Whipple Field on Monday night to prepare for the double-elimination Metro Region Tournament, which begins on Saturday and wraps up with the championship game on Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. The tournament will take place at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Complex in Bristol, Conn.
Smithfield will face two-time defending New York state champion Massapequa Coast at 7 p.m. Massapequa has claimed 10 state champions in its 72-year existence and won the Metro Division title last season.
The winner of this game will play in the winners’ bracket final two days later at 1 p.m., while the losing team will drop into a losers’ bracket game the following night at 7 p.m.
“All of Smithfield is going to be there, so we should be ready,” added Dionne.
ESPN+ will broadcast the games on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN will air Monday’s winners’ bracket final and Friday’s title game, and ESPN2 will call the action for next Wednesday’s losers’ bracket final at 7 p.m.
A formal send-off event for the team is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Smithfield. Coaches and players will be in attendance, and Uno's, in a generous gesture, has pledged to donate 25 percent of its food sales during the event to the Smithfield Little League.
“Once you get out of the districts and into the states, there are no dogs,” said the Smithfield manager. “You have to show up and be ready to go. If you sleepwalk in the first inning, you’re down 4-0 and you’re scratching and clawing to come back. We’ve fallen into that trap a couple of times, but hopefully this is a little bit of a wakeup call.”
“When we get on that bus and make that drive to Bristol, that will be when it finally hits that, ‘Hey, we’re getting ready to something a little bit special,’ and hopefully we’re ready to go on Saturday.”
As for Massapequa and the other two teams in the Metro Division, Connecticut state champion East Lyme and New Jersey state champion East Hanover, “I’m sure (Smithfield coach) Steve Curtis is going to be scouring the internet to try to find some videos on the teams that we could be playing,” the Smithfield manager said.
Smithfield had to be resourceful and resilient after losing to Cranston Western in the first game of the tournament. But from there, the all-stars defeated Pawtucket, 5-0, in the losers’ bracket and then got revenge on Cranston Western with a 5-4 win to face S.K. for the state title.
The state title game began last Thursday, but only 1 1/3 innings were completed before a lightning delay and an all-out downpour suspended the game. Smithfield never trailed in this game, and though there were plenty of exciting and nervous bits, especially in the top of the sixth, the all-stars persevered with their 5-4 victory.
Curtis started that game on the hill last Thursday, and Smithfield scored two runs for him in the bottom of the first. Catcher and leadoff batter Connor Queenan, who went 2-for-3, launched the first pitch he saw to left into no-man’s land for a double. After a pop out, Curtis was intentionally walked. He would be forced out at second on Castellone’s fielder’s choice grounder to second, but on a passed ball, Queenan scored for the 1-0 lead.
Dionne’s single through the right side then scored Castellone for the 2-0 advantage.
Gavin Gibree stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the second, but before a pitch was thrown, the game was delayed by lightning. It would not resume until the following day.
“Showing up (Thursday) and playing two innings and then to come back the next day, it takes a little while to get the juices flowing again,” the Smithfield manager said. “(Curtis) threw the ball well and he hit it well. And again, we put the ball in play when we had to to drive in runs. Top to bottom, we’re hitting the ball pretty well right now.”
Curtis came back out to start the third inning on the mound and walked Cooper Labranche. On a wild pitch, Labranche took second. Then Eli Totten reached on a drop third strike. Totten would be forced out at second on a grounder hit to the shortstop, but Labranche scored.
Curtis then got back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. That started to fire him up, as well as his team behind him.
Smithfield added to its lead in the bottom of the third with some two-out magic. With two outs, McShane earned a full-count walk, and as per Little League rules, once a batter has been intentionally walked, they can not be again, so cue Curtis’s second at-bat.
On a 1-2 pitch, Curtis launched the ball over the left-field fence; it landed in a spectator’s unoccupied chair for a two-run homer and a 4-1 lead.
Smithfield added another run in the fifth, as Queenan led off and doubled, yet again, to the gap in left-center. He took third on a groundout to second. Curtis then hit a hard grounder that went off the pitcher’s ankle, changed direction and squeaked by the shortstop, allowing Queenan to score and make it a 5-1 game.
Curtis pitched into the fifth inning, giving up a run on two hits and three walks and striking out 12 batters. With two outs and two runners on base, Gavin Gibree relieved him and got a strikeout to end the inning.
But Gibree had his own issues in the sixth and could not close out the game. He gave up a single to left and a walk, and Dax Bernier’s single to right drove in a run and ended Gibree’s night on the mound.
“Once the nerves get going, you miss your spots, and the next thing you know, there are guys on base,” the Smithfield manager said. “But our arms are pretty deep, so when we struggle, we’ve got other guys to rely on to pick us up.”
Castellone then took the mound. He struck out his first batter, but it was a drop third strike, allowing the runners to move into scoring position. After the next batter struck out, leadoff batter Stephen Gazerro, who had struck out twice against Curtis, beat out a slow grounder that drove in a run.
Jayden Martin then took the first pitch he saw and lined it just over the second baseman’s glove and into right for a run-scoring single, but the next batter grounded out to end the rally and the game.
