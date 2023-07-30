The players on the the Smithfield Little League's Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team show off their state championship banner in right-center field after defeating South Kingstown in extra innings in Sunday night's winner-take-all title game at Rumford's Kimberly Ann Rock Complex.
RUMFORD – State championship runs don't get any better than the one the Smithfield Little League's Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team put together over the past nine days at Rumford's Kimberly Ann Rock Complex.
After suffering a 2-1 loss to Cranston Western in its double-elimination state tournament opener two Saturdays ago, Smithfield accomplished an unusual feat that very few teams have done over the past few decades to capture a state title.
The all-stars not only won back-to-back losers' bracket games earlier last week, but they also defeated previously undefeated South Kingstown twice in the finals, and no victory was an exciting as the extra-inning, winner-take-all showdown that unfolded on Sunday night.
Mason Dionne's two-out double to deep right field in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Connor Curtis with the run that lifted Smithfield to a 2-1 victory over S.K. and the ages 11-12 team's first R.I. championship since 1967.
Two nights earlier, Smithfield handed S.K. a 5-4 loss that was the District III champion's first defeat in the tournament, but in Sunday's marquee rematch, S.K. carried a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning and was six outs away from its first state crown since 1960.
But Gavin Gibree tied the score in the fifth with a slow groundout to the right side of the diamond that allowed Brady McShane, who led off with a long double to center field, to race home with the tying run.
After both teams went down in order in the sixth and S.K. suffered a quick 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, Smithfield went to work with one out in its half of the seventh.
Curtis drew a four-pitch walk, and Brayden Castellone followed with a deep drive into the gap in left-center field that was caught by S.K.'s center fielder. Curtis, who was standing near second base as he watched the ball get caught near the fence, then raced back to first, but the late throw there sailed wide of the bag and Curtis hustled to second.
McShane was then intentionally walked to set up a force play around the infield, but that merely set the stage for Dionne's heroics, as he drove the first pitch he saw over the right fielder's head to score Curtis with ease and set off a celebration in shallow right field.
Dionne was also the winning pitcher, as he retired four of the five batters he faced in relief of Castellone, who pitched the first 5 2/3 innings before reaching his pitch count. Castellone struck out nine batters and allowed two hits and three walks in another superb outing.
Smithfield, which featured most of the players who won last year's state tournament in the ages 9-11 division, improved to 12-1 with Sunday's big victory, and in their 13 games, the all-stars have outscored their opponents, 110-19.
The all-stars will return to Whipple Field on Monday night to prepare for the double-elimination Metro Region Tournament, which begins on Saturday and wraps up with the championship game on Friday, Aug. 11. The tournament will take place at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Complex in Bristol, Conn.
Smithfield will face the two-time defending New York state champion from Massapequa Park at 7 p.m. Massapequa has claimed 10 state champions in its 72-year existence and won the Metro Division title last season.
The winner of this game will play in the winners' bracket finals two days later at 1 p.m., while the losing team will drop into a losers' bracket game the following night at 7 p.m.
