In a scrimmage/joint practice with Scituate High last Saturday, the Shea High football team’s offense gets ready to step to the line to run a play. The Raiders will kick off their season on Thursday, Sept. 7, with a non-league game against Moses Brown at Max Read Field.
PAWTUCKET – With a new head coach, a new system, and some new players, the Shea High football team is taking it one play at a time, trying to figure out where everyone will fit as the Raiders head into their Division II season.
The Raiders’ new head coach is Pawtucket native and longtime assistant coach James Torres, and “it’s been fun” leading the charge this year, he said last Saturday morning. “It’s a privilege. I’m sure I’m not the only one, as far as head coaches go, that feels like, ‘Am I getting everything in? Am I on time for the start of the season?’ Or maybe it’s just me.”
The Raiders made the playoffs last year in the new-look Division II-B, as well as Dino Campopiano’s 27th and final season as Shea’s head coach, but they were eliminated in a low-scoring game in the quarterfinals by the eventual champion, St. Raphael Academy, which they will host in an Injury Fund game on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Shea is back in D-II, but has since graduated a host of players, including most of the players on its offensive and defensive lines and the quarterback.
“We lost probably one of the top three offensive lines since I’ve been here, and I’ve been here about 15 years, so that’s a huge, huge loss,” Torres said. “All those guys that were on that line are playing college ball now. We lost four out of the five starters, so we’re rebuilding up front, and that’s offensive and defensive lines. We lost a lot in the trenches, and we’re trying to get that front tougher.”
“We pretty much know who we have for backs and receivers,” Torres added. “But as far as offense and defense goes, we’re playing musical chairs right now with that front four or five because we just don’t have the size we had last year.”
One of those new potential linemen is a former soccer player who decided to switch over to football this year, senior Elvery Mitchell. Torres said that he is a strong kid, as well as tall.
But the new-look Raiders have hit the ground running. Since Torres has taken over, they have had music at practice, and the terminology as far as offense and defense is different.
He’s also added a few new coaches to his staff, along with the returning ones, such as Seth Larbi, Charles Carvalho, Steve DeMeo, and Matt Espeut.
While scrimmaging against Chariho and Scituate last Saturday at Max Read Field, the Raiders played junior Sammy Pina at quarterback. He played last season, but mostly as a defensive back and didn’t see much time on offense, Torres said. Other returning starters include running backs seniors Dramane Bamba and Keondre Silva and junior Tyler Simmons.
“As far as skill players go, we have a lot of young kids who are going into their junior year that were contributors on the J.V. level last year, but not so much on varsity, so they’re getting thrown into the flames this year,” said Torres. “We’ll see what happens.”
Torres has an idea of who his captains will be, but he hasn’t officially named them yet. He said he would probably let them know before the Injury Fund game. After that, they have a non-league game on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. against Moses Brown at Max Read Field.
The official II-B season will start at Barrington High for the Raiders on Friday, Sept. 15, so they still have time to plug in different players and see what they have to go with.
As for his team’s goals and expectations this season, “honestly, it’s just one play at a time,” remarked Torres. “Try to get 3 1/2 to four yards every play, keep putting those together, and see what happens at the end of the year.”
