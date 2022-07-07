NORTH SMITHFIELD – Two-thirds of the regular season is in the books, and the race for first place in most of the divisions in the Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League is picking up steam.
Here’s a look at the league’s standings after last Thursday night’s action:
Sunday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Kiss My Ace 24, Been There, Dug That 21, Sand Dollar 21, Fat Unicorns 17, Hit for Brains 17, Scott’s Tots 15, How I Set Your Mother 14, Hunters 10, Volley Llamas 6, Misfits 5.
Sunday’s Division II – All 4 Fun 25, Spiker Birds 24, Washups 23, Whack-A-Mole 23, Honey Badgers 17, Tipsy Bitsy Spikers 15, Chelna 12, Serves You Right 12, Serves Up 11, Thundercats 8, Ball Busters 7, Gold Diggers 3.
Monday’s Any 4’s – A Case of the Monday’s 22, Around The Block 22, Gator’s Pub 20, Small Ones 19, Retirement Plans 15, Out of Bounds 9, The Four Of Us 8, Over On Four 5.
Monday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Next Gen 29, Special Delivery 23, Misfits 22, Heavy Hitters 19, Serves Up 10, Bump ‘N’ Grind 9, Rav Crew & Company 7, Schlitz for Brains 1.
Tuesday’s Any 4’s – Ravenous 29, Fifty Is The New Thirty 17, Glad To Be Back 17, Whomping Willows 15, Served On Ice 14, Affordable Dreams Home Improvement 13, Super Smash Bros 13, Sandwedges 2.
Tuesday’s Co-ed ‘A’ – What’s the Vibe 27, Balls to the Wall 21, Gator’s Pub 17, Scooby Snacks 17, New Kids On The Block 15, Chickens 14, Townie Titans 9.
Wednesday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Been There, Dug That 27, Nuthin’ Drops 24, Nice Hits, Better Aces 20, All Set 19, Setsaholics Anonymous 18, Here For The Beer 12, Vani & Friends 12, Court Jesters 9, So. Beach 8, McGuffs 1.
Wednesday’s Men’s ‘B’ – Mullaly Construction 24, Sand Dollar 24, Cobra Commanders 21, Scar Bros 14, MEFF 7.
Thursday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – The Empire Spikes Back 26, Cool Air Creations 18, Busters 17, Dinks & Drinks 17, Paige Plumbing 12, EZ Pass 11, Guate 10, Serve-ivors 9.
Thursday’s Division II – That’s What She Set 30, Rough Sets 23, Served Hot 20, A Tribe Called Sets 15, Road House 14, Prestige Worldwide 11, Kiss My Ace 7.
