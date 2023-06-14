NORTH PROVIDENCE – Starting the season on time this spring, as well as staying with a five-team format, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League is midway through its regular season, with Admiral entering this week in first place, thanks to its 4-0 victory over defending champion Pauly Penta’s Deli last Thursday night on North Providence High’s turf diamond.

“It’s a nice experience getting started on time,” added league president and Admiral manager Lou Zammarelli. “The weather has cooperated. The games have gone very, very well and have been quick – two hours and 10 or 15 minutes. And there has been no maintenance on the field. We don’t have to come here to rake, shovel, or get rid of water.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.