North Providence High sophomore and Admiral pitcher Vin Pontarelli delivers a pitch to the plate during last Thursday’s Babe Ruth game against Pauly Penta’s Deli. Pontarelli pitched a no-hitter in Admiral’s 4-0 victory, striking out 10 batters and giving up just four walks along the way.
Pauly Penta’s Deli starting pitcher Ryan Duclos, shown delivering a pitch during last Thursday night’s pitchers’ duel, went six innings, striking out 12 batters and giving up two runs on two hits and four walks. Pauly Penta slipped to 4-4 with the loss, and entering this week, sat in third place in the standings behind Admiral (6-3) and Courts Sporting Goods (5-3).
Admiral runner Tyler Oliver, left, takes a lead after walking in the second inning last Thursday. Holding him on is Pauly Penta's Deli first baseman Joe Dekonski. Oliver scored a pair of runs and led off the seventh inning with a double to center.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Starting the season on time this spring, as well as staying with a five-team format, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League is midway through its regular season, with Admiral entering this week in first place, thanks to its 4-0 victory over defending champion Pauly Penta’s Deli last Thursday night on North Providence High’s turf diamond.
“It’s a nice experience getting started on time,” added league president and Admiral manager Lou Zammarelli. “The weather has cooperated. The games have gone very, very well and have been quick – two hours and 10 or 15 minutes. And there has been no maintenance on the field. We don’t have to come here to rake, shovel, or get rid of water.”
Admiral’s win last Thursday was highlighted by North Providence High sophomore Vin Pontarelli, who pitched a no-hitter that saw him strike out 10 batters and walk four. Ryan Duclos was on the hill for Penta, and he pitched six innings, giving up two runs on a hit and four walks while striking out 12. Ashton Robert pitched the seventh inning and allowed the other two runs on two hits and no walks.
While Admiral, which broke a scoreless tie with runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings, took advantage of a few errors that were made by Penta, the winners also made all the plays they needed to make for Pontarelli to get his no-hitter.
“It’s tough in these games because they’re putting the bat on the ball,” Penta head coach Jason Duclos said. “Vinny pitched a great game. He had a lot of Ks, but we put a lot of bats on the ball. (The game) didn’t necessarily fall the way we wanted it to, but I think the most important thing is that we have to minimize the mistakes we make.”
Entering Monday night’s doubleheader, Admiral led the division with a 6-3 record that was a half-game better in the standings than Courts Sporting Goods’ 5-3 mark. Pauly Penta slipped into third place with a 4-4 record, and rounding out the division were Genesis Marketing (3-5) and Barone Construction (2-5).
“It’s been a good season,” added Zammarelli. “We stayed with the five teams so we would have a pretty good balance. Last (Wednesday) night, we had a 1-0, eight-inning game, and the night before, we had a 3-2 game that took an hour and 30 minutes. The games have been good and quick, and the play has been good with the pitching and defense.”
All five teams lost a class of 15-year-olds from last year who have since aged out of the league, but Zammarelli said there are some new talented 15s, as well as a new class of promising 13-year-olds.
“The competition this year is as tough as it was, if not tougher than last year,” Duclos said. “There’s not a lot of room for mistakes and errors. But that’s what’s good about this age group and this level of baseball. They need to now take accountability for themselves, they need to play and earn their spots (on the field), and they have to play smart.”
“And these guys right now are learning what it’s like to hit really good curveballs and fastballs,” he added. “The pitching in this league has been really fantastic.”
Zammarelli said that now that the high school and middle school baseball seasons are over, all five teams are back to full strength. He said that teams carry 15-16 players, but during the opening month of the season, some teams would get just enough players to field a team.
Genesis and Barone had some of their key players out during the high school and middle school seasons, Zammarelli said, but now they have the potential to improve and climb up the standings now that they have returned at full strength.
The league will use the remainder of this month to play as many games as it possibly can, because the Babe Ruth state and New England all-star tournaments will basically take up most of next month.
“The all-stars are going to be starting up soon,” Zammarelli remarked. “The second weekend in July will be the states, and we’re going to be hosting the 14-year-old New England Regionals here beginning on the 19th of July, and we’re looking forward to that. It’s going to be a busy time for us.”
“From the looks of things now, we may also be hosting two or three of the state tournaments the weekend before the regionals,” he added. “If that happens, then good.”
Though the field is not 100 percent renovated, Zammarelli said it’s been nice to play on the turf infield, and more improvements, mostly in the outfield, will be done before the New England tournament. The league has fixed holes, leveled off the ground, and removed the old backstop that used to sit in center field.
“We got 29 new light bulbs last year, so we can actually see the right fielder when he’s out there for a night game,” Zammarelli said with a smile. “There are still a few things that need to get done.”
If the weather continues to cooperate through the summer, the Babe Ruth League will return after the All-Star break for probably a week of regular-season games before the playoffs start.
Zammarelli said the regular-season schedule should be done around the second week of August, instead of the middle of September like last year, but that season started late because of the field renovations.
“This year, there is supposed to be a new statewide fall league starting as well,” Zammarelli said. “We hope to be able to house these guys wanting to play in the fall league.”
With good, competitive play and a turf infield that allows more leeway to play around bad weather, the season is moving fast.
“It is moving fast, but it’s going well,” Duclos said. “I think the competition is really tough. Everybody makes the playoffs, so we’re looking forward to tough matches ahead.”
