SMITHFIELD – Something felt amiss for Josh D’Abate on Monday afternoon while he was doing his laundry at his Smithfield residence.
The fall high school sports season began that day, and that meant girls’ volleyball teams throughout the state were rolling out their ball carts, setting up their nets, and putting the wheels in motion for their first preseason workouts.
That also meant that for the first time since 1996, D’Abate was not going to be on a court as a girls’ volleyball coach.
After spending the past 21 seasons as the Mount Saint Charles Academy head coach, and a handful before that leading North Smithfield High’s program, D’Abate quietly stepped down from the helm, and the reason was one that most coaches with young families give when they relinquish their roles.
D’Abate is married with two children ages five and 10, “and honestly, that had a lot to do it,” he admitted on Monday night. “And it was a little weird being home today, looking at my clock, and (saying), ‘I should be an hour and a half into practice right now,’ but I’m doing stuff around the house.”
“I think I needed a mental break to recharge a little bit,” he added. “This is definitely not a goodbye or ‘I’m never coaching (girls’ volleyball) again.’ My family needed some time with me, and that’s what is going to be focused on at this point.”
While he’s enjoyed 26 years coaching girls’ volleyball – there were two seasons in 2004 when the RIIL flipped the sport from the spring to the fall – D’Abate has also spent 22 as a boys’ volleyball coach, and the last 21 as a head coach, 2002-21 as the Mounties’ boss and the last two years leading the MSC/North Smithfield co-op program.
“I’m looking at almost 50 seasons of volleyball,” said D’Abate, who will still be coaching the co-op team. “That’s a lot of time invested there.”
D’Abate had also coached on the club volleyball circuit for the past 10 years, “and you go from (the girls’) high school season to club season, to overlapping the club season with the boys’ season, to summer camps, and right back into the girls’ season,” he added. “It’s really been 10 years of non-stop coaching.”
Yes, it’s a long, productive career, but what’s made it a fascinating one? D’Abate graduated from Smithfield High in the mid-90s and did not play volleyball – the school does not offer the sport – or any other varsity sport for that matter.
But a friend introduced him to the sport in high school; he joined a nearby rec league and fell in love with it, and in 1997, not long after he graduated from Smithfield, he became an assistant coach for the Northmen’s girls’ program.
It wasn’t long before D’Abate became that squad’s head coach, and in 2001, he also devoted his attention to the boys’ game and became an assistant coach for the Mounties and then-head coach Craig Letourneau.
Mount won the Division II title with an undefeated record that season, and when Letourneau left the following season to enter the collegiate coaching ranks, D’Abate became the head coach. And in 2003, when Mount’s girls’ head coaching job became available, D’Abate applied for it and became a dual coach at the Logee Street school.
In a little more than two decades as the boys’ and girls’ mentor, D’Abate has seen his teams each win more than 200 matches, several athletes earn All-State and All-Division honors and continue their careers in college, and quite a few championship banners get raised to the rafters of the gym.
On the girls’ side, D’Abate’s finest season was 2009 when the Mounties lost just one match all season to capture the Division II title, but with the boys, he’s experienced five D-II championships, four with the Mounties (2002, 2008-10) and one with the co-op team in 2022.
But the best title of the bunch came when the Mounties, which reached the state finals in 2017, won the coveted R.I. championship the following spring, and ironically, two of the players who helped lead Mount to the biggest prize in its program’s history, twin brothers Dan and Brett Gould, have taken over the girls’ program.
D’Abate is thrilled to see them in charge of the squad, “but don’t get me wrong, I’ll still be there a lot,” he said. “I’ll still be involved with Danny and Brett as much as they’d like me to be there. It’s a great opportunity for them to jump in and coach. When they started to play for us in 2015, I always thought that they would take over the program if and when I ever left.”
D'Abate also took some time to thank and praise several people during his time as the girls' coach, from his former players and their parents to the school's administration, former athletic director Richard Lawrence, and current A.D. Ray Leveille, and he also gave special thanks to his longtime assistant, Paul Gould, who is Dan and Brett's father, and recognized "his help and mentorship over the last 15 years."
"Without his help, I don't know if I would have made it as long as I did!" D'Abate added.
As for his long tenure with the girls’ team, “you never know where life takes you,” D’Abate said. “Who would have thought that when I started coaching at Mount, it would be 20 years later? It’s been a great run.”
