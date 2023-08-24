D'Abate during 2018 Mount match
Buy Now

Head volleyball coach Josh D’Abate, shown talking to his players during a timeout during the Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ team’s 2018 season, is stepping away from his job this fall to spend more time with his family. D’Abate, who is also the coach of the MSC/North Smithfield co-op boys’ volleyball team, had spent the last 21 seasons as the girls’ head coach.

 Breeze photo

by Eric Benevides

SMITHFIELD – Something felt amiss for Josh D’Abate on Monday afternoon while he was doing his laundry at his Smithfield residence.

The fall high school sports season began that day, and that meant girls’ volleyball teams throughout the state were rolling out their ball carts, setting up their nets, and putting the wheels in motion for their first preseason workouts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.