Smithfield High senior and number two singles player Alex Leonard returns the ball with a backhand during Tuesday’s season-opening match against Cumberland High. He suffered a 6-3, 6-4 loss, but the Sentinels, who are back in Division I after a year’s absence, were able to defeat the Clippers, 6-1.
SMITHFIELD – After falling to Mount Saint Charles Academy in last year’s Division II title match, but doing so with a lineup that contained just one senior, the Smithfield High boys’ tennis team will be vying for another championship this spring, but in the state’s top division.
The Sentinels made their return to Division I after a season’s absence on Tuesday night by hosting another team that also made the move to the top division, Cumberland High, and they kicked off their spring on the right foot by posting a 6-1 win.
The Sentinels had lost to the Clippers, who won the D-II championship two years ago, during the regular season last spring, but defeated them in the D-II semifinals. Smithfield head coach Julie Reddy said that her team is ready to play in Division I, but it was also nice to see a familiar opponent to start off the year.
Smithfield dropped only the number two singles match to the Clippers, and two matches also went three sets. The final match of the night, number three doubles, went to a third-set tiebreaker, with senior John Caliri and junior Gideon Melo taking the 10-8 win.
The Sentinels were without one of their number three doubles players, sophomore Matt Kane. He would have been playing with Caliri, who is a first-year player, but Melo stepped in and had a great match.
The Sentinels return a lot of familiar faces, including their top four singles players, “but we had some shifts in our lineup as well,” Reddy said. “Some kids moved up to singles and some kids moved up from JV to doubles.”
Senior co-captain Aidan Fair returns at number one singles, and in Tuesday’s match, he defeated Cumberland’s Yassin Taghzout, 6-1, 6-2. Returning at number two singles is senior Alex Leonard, who fell to Nathan Otrando, 6-3, 6-4.
Two other players who are back in their spots in the lineup are senior co-captain Alex Nardolillo at number one doubles and junior Jake Gulino at number two doubles. Nardolillo’s teammate is junior Kirill Satsuk, who moved up from number three doubles, and they won their match, 6-2, 6-2.
As for Gulino, he is partnered with sophomore Seamus Dickson, who moved up from the exhibition lineup, and they won their match, 6-1, 6-0.
Also moving up the lineup for the Sentinels are junior Owen Geller, who jumps from number four to number three singles, and senior Lucas Swieard, who goes from number one doubles to number four singles.
The Sentinels had an outstanding preseason, Reddy said, and she liked what she saw from her players during their workouts.
“They are very, very competitive,” she said. “They came out and had a lot of different triangles going on with challenge matches. One kid beat someone and then lost to someone else, but that kid beat someone else; it was a lot of that, which makes it hard as a coach, but also makes it exciting to see. It shows me that they want it, and they want to play to win.”
As for being back in D-I, Reddy said she has an open mindset, but a lot of her seniors had already experienced the state’s top division as freshmen and sophomores.
“I feel like this team definitely belongs in Division I,” she said. “I think (the other D-I teams) are all going to be pretty strong, to be honest, but I think we belong here and can compete as well.”
The program has continued to grow, as it now has 24 players between their varsity and junior varsity teams. Last year, Smithfield had 19.
As for the team’s goals, they are simple: “Stay focused, keep competitive, and just hope for a great season,” Reddy said.
There will be no rest for the Sentinels, as they are back in action tonight with a 4:45 p.m. match on the road against the Mounties, who were also promoted to D-I.
