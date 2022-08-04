WEST WARWICK – After losing in the state finals in each of the last three seasons, the Upper Deck Post 14 Junior Division baseball team finally struck gold in last Friday night’s championship game at Ray Silva Field.
Three nights after kicking off the ‘Final Four’ double-elimination round of the state tournament with a 3-1 victory over Gershkoff Auburn Post 20, Upper Deck flexed its muscles and clinched the title by rolling to a 12-0 win over the Cranston team that was cut short by the mercy rule.
Upper Deck, which also cruised past Riverside Post 10 in the winners’ bracket final by a 10-1 score, concludes its fabulous season with a 15-6-2 record.
Post 14’s top pitchers in the tournament were Ben Jahnz, who worked 10 innings and only allowed one unearned run, and Evan MacKenzie, who pitched the first 6 2/3 innings to pick up the victory against Post 10.
Andrew Nocera and Rocco Demartino earned also pitched two scoreless innings of relief, and Nocera earned a save.
Offensively, Matt Sanzi’s two-run single lifted Post 14 to its first victory over Gershkoff Auburn. Mackenzie added a bases-clearing double in the finals, Chris Cousineau collected two doubles and a single against Riverside, and Josh Lyon totaled four hits in the last two games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.