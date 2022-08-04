Upper Deck Juniors
The players and coaches on the Upper Deck Post 14 Junior Division baseball team pose for a picture with the state championship trophy after defeating Gershkoff Auburn Post 20, 12-0, in last Friday night’s finals in West Warwick.

WEST WARWICK – After losing in the state finals in each of the last three seasons, the Upper Deck Post 14 Junior Division baseball team finally struck gold in last Friday night’s championship game at Ray Silva Field.

Three nights after kicking off the ‘Final Four’ double-elimination round of the state tournament with a 3-1 victory over Gershkoff Auburn Post 20, Upper Deck flexed its muscles and clinched the title by rolling to a 12-0 win over the Cranston team that was cut short by the mercy rule.

