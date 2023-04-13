Cumberland High junior center fielder Anthony Martin takes off his elbow pad after hitting a standup double to left field in the second inning of Monday’s game. Martin collected a single and walk in the Clippers’ 10-2 loss to Portsmouth.
Cumberland junior catcher Andrew Ray takes a lead off first after singling up the middle in the bottom of the seventh inning of Monday's game. The Portsmouth first baseman is Charlie Cord. The Clippers fell to Portsmouth, 10-2.
CUMBERLAND – Things have not been clicking for the Cumberland High baseball team since its season-opening victory over Central, and that was evident on Monday afternoon at Tucker Field in its rematch of last season’s state quarterfinals against Portsmouth.
Four days after nearly suffering a mercy-rule loss to Bishop Hendricken, the Clippers never got on track in their showdown with the Patriots. Trailing by a 9-0 score after 3 1/2 innings, Cumberland ended up with a 10-2 defeat.
“That’s two games in a row where we just straight up got our butt kicked,” Cumberland head coach Jared Cardoso said. “We have a lot to do, top to bottom, including the coaching staff. We’re not doing something right going into games and we have a lot to figure out.”
After a 1-0 win over Central on April 3 to start the Division I season, the Clippers fell to Hendricken three afternoons layer, 13-4. Cardoso said that after that loss, the coaching staff had a long talk with the team, and they responded with two really good practices. But things did not turn around against Portsmouth.
“The best thing is that it’s only our third game of the season, so we have time to figure it out,” Cardoso said. “But (Portsmouth) has one senior and we’re upperclassmen heavy. We’ve talked a lot about what we want to accomplish this year, and it’s not going to happen with what we are doing right now. We’re not pitching well, we’re not playing good ‘D’, we’re making mental mistakes, and we’re not hitting. We’ve only scored runs in four out of the 21 innings we’ve played.”
The Clippers, who boast four seniors that will play on the collegiate level next spring, including two for D-I programs, ace pitcher Michael Bradshaw (Merrimack College) and shortstop Scott Penney (University of Rhode Island), only graduated a handful of seniors from a team that went 13-5 in Division I-A regular-season play and finished in second place behind Hendricken.
Bradshaw, who pitched six innings of four-hit ball, striking out eight batters, in last week’s 1-0 victory over Central, didn’t have his best outing in Monday’s loss. He allowed two runs in the top of the first inning, another in the third, and five in the fourth, as he lasted 3 1/3 innings and allowed seven hits and three walks.
“Bradshaw’s our ace,” Cardoso said about his pitching staff. “But from there, we really don’t have a definite (number) two or three (starter). Anthony Martin went (in the loss to Hendricken), but Shayne Godin’s throwing (our second game) this week. And then next week is a three-game week, and after that, we have back-to-back three game weeks, so we have to find a two and three.”
The Patriots were led by their leadoff batter and starting pitcher, junior John Mass, who not only collected two hits, including an RBI single up the middle in the second, but also threw four innings of one-hit ball, striking out nine batters.
There was not a lot of offense for the Clippers, but they continued to fight and added their runs in the latter innings. With one out in the fifth, Godin was hit by a pitch, and after he stole second, he scored on Connor Allard’s hard-hit single past the shortstop. And in the seventh, Andrew Ray singled up the middle and scored on Andrew Nocera’s base hit to right.
“If I have to take a good thing out of today, it was our approaches,” Cardoso said. “We knew Mass was on a 75-pitch count and we got him out after four innings, so that’s pretty good. We were actually fairly pleased with that, but we just weren’t scoring.”
The Clippers, who Cardoso said were ranked fourth in the state going into this season, will return to action today with a 4 p.m. game against Moses Brown on the Quakers’ campus in Providence, and next week, they will face three tough teams in Cranston West, Cranston East, and Toll Gate.
“We heard Cranston West is strong,” Cardoso said. “You have to get through your own pod, which is Coventry, Mount Hope, and Lincoln, and you have to try to be better than those other three, because if you’re not, you’re not in the playoffs, so we have a lot of work to do.”
