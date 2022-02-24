COVENTRY – Senior 182-pounder Davin Alarie and 145-pounder Saliou Jobe captured their weight classes on Saturday afternoon to lead the Woonsocket High wrestling team to a fifth-place finish in the 25-team RIIL Division II & III Sectionals at Coventry High.
The Villa Novans, who posted an 8-3 record in their return to the Division II ranks after spending last year in D-I, saw eight of their wrestlers place among the top eight in their weight classes.
Alarie complied a 4-0 record that included first-round pins in his first two matches and a 13-9 win over South Kingstown's Logan Reiner in the finals, and Jobe went 3-0 and pulled out a 5-4 victory over Cranston East's Eneas Castillo in their title match.
Freshman Ben Wilcox also took fourth place in the 195-pound class. Placing sixth were sophomore Carlos Ortiz (120 pounds) and senior Tyler Uttley (138), and adding eighth places were junior Abby Dumont (113), senior Tristen Hum (126), and freshman Luis Mejias (285).
North Smithfield High also sent in independent wrestler to the meet, Nick Marseglia, who placed fourth in the 170-pound class. Marseglia went 4-2 with two first-round pins.
The Novans and Marseglia will be in action at this weekend's two-day RIIL Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house. The tournament will begin on Friday at 5 p.m., and the finals are scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.
