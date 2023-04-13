An eventful and memorable winter high school season has come and gone, and this week, the Valley Breeze & Observer Newspapers is publishing its second Winter All-Scholastics section to honor some of this past season’s top male and female student-athletes from each of its circulation’s 15 high schools for not only their excellence in athletics during the past four months, but also for their brilliance in the classroom.

And what an impressive collection of student-athletes! Of these 30, a third are current or former state champions. Five earned All-American honors this season; four have captured divisional titles with their respective teams in their careers, and three were Second-Team All-State picks this winter. And there are also four returning All-Scholastics selections: Blackstone Valley Prep senior Katie Chiappetta, Central Falls High senior Alex Maia, and Davies Tech seniors Kanz Giwa and Luisa Restrepo.

