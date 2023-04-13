An eventful and memorable winter high school season has come and gone, and this week, the Valley Breeze & Observer Newspapers is publishing its second Winter All-Scholastics section to honor some of this past season’s top male and female student-athletes from each of its circulation’s 15 high schools for not only their excellence in athletics during the past four months, but also for their brilliance in the classroom.
And what an impressive collection of student-athletes! Of these 30, a third are current or former state champions. Five earned All-American honors this season; four have captured divisional titles with their respective teams in their careers, and three were Second-Team All-State picks this winter. And there are also four returning All-Scholastics selections: Blackstone Valley Prep senior Katie Chiappetta, Central Falls High senior Alex Maia, and Davies Tech seniors Kanz Giwa and Luisa Restrepo.
A very special thanks to our circulation’s athletic directors, principals, and high school coaches who added their input and information (and in some cases, a picture or two) on their schools’ selections. This section would not have been possible without their efforts, as well as sports writer Kayla Panu, who supplied some of the action pictures that grace these pages, and our publisher, Jamie Quinn, for his exceptional work on the design of the cover of this section. We hope you enjoy reading this section as much as our newspaper enjoyed creating it and honoring these deserving student-athletes.
Eric Benevides
Valley Breeze & Observer Sports Editor
Malik Matanmi, Boys' Basketball, Senior, Shea
A forward who head coach James Sorrentine described as someone who “has poured his heart and soul into Shea and the basketball team over these past four years,” Matanmi earned First-Team All-Division honors, as he averaged 16.1 points and 10 rebounds per game to help the Raiders post a 16-6 record and return to the Open Tournament.
Last season, Matanmi was a Second-Team All-Division selection who helped the Raiders win the Division II championship for the first time since the 1996-97 season.
Matanmi, who owns a GPA of 3.5 in the classroom, “has grown so much as a person and got exponentially better as a basketball player,” noted Sorrentine. “Malik has done all of this through his hard work and dedication to the team, and he has spent countless hours in the gym working on his craft to get better. Malik is a great leader who always strives to get the most out of himself and his teammates. His passion, work ethic, and positive attitude will serve him well in his next chapter.”
Tiffany DeCarvalho, Indoor Track & Field, Senior, Shea
DeCarvalho was a first-year member of the Raiders’ indoor track and field program, but according to head coach Gregg Clark, “she stepped right in and was able to show her teammates exactly what it meant to put in hard work, focus, and dedication to the sport.”
And that hard work certainly paid off when DeCarvalho qualified for the Class Championships. A standout in the 300 meters, she also shined in the 55-meter dash, and in that event, she clocked a time of 8.4 seconds at the Medium Schools girls’ class meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
In the classroom, DeCarvalho was just as talented: She holds a GPA of 3.6.
Dembo Konte, Boys' Basketball, Senior, Tolman
A captain on the boys’ basketball team, as well as this spring’s boys’ volleyball team, Konte, who plays center and forward, wrapped up his third season on the Tigers by playing a key role down the stretch to help the Tigers win four of their final five regular-season games to return to the Division II playoffs.
Tolman then took a thriller from neighboring rival and defending D-II champion Shea in its playoff opener.
Konte, who was a recipient of the R.I. Basketball Coaches Association’s Harold Metts/Jerry Morgan Scholarship, was also impressive off the court. He owns a weighted GPA of 3.865 and is ranked 16th out of 234 seniors.
He is also a member of the National Honor Society and the Tolman Media Club and he has volunteered 100 hours at Miriam Hospital.
Lauren Roberts, Competitive Cheerleading, Senior, Tolman
For the first time in this newspaper’s brief history of publishing All-Scholastics sections, a Competitive Division cheerleader was selected by a school. Roberts was a senior captain on the Tolman/Shea co-op squad that not only won the RICCA and RIIL’s Division I championships. The RIIL title was Tolman’s seventh since 2010.
Roberts, who also holds a weighted GPA of 3.382, is also a volunteer coach for the Darlington Braves’ special needs students cheerleading squad and a member of the Tolman Media Club.
Pedro Mayol, Indoor Track & Field, Senior, St. Raphael Academy
Mayol has quietly put together an impressive career with the Saints’ track and field program, which includes several All-State and All-New England honors, saw him help the boys’ team win a handful of class titles, and will continue this fall at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.
A four-time state champion who is also an Academic All-Stater, a National Honor Society member, and consistently on his school’s Honor Roll, Mayol helped the Saints repeat as Class C indoor champions by winning the 600-meter run in a time of 1:28.78 and leading two relay teams to top-three finishes.
The state champion in the 600 as a junior, Mayol, who lives in Lincoln, was unable to defend his title, but he did help the Saints’ relay teams shine at the state and New England meets, as well as SRA’s distance medley relay team place 12th at the New Balance Nationals at The Track in Boston.
Abigail Waring, Swimming, Senior, St. Raphael Academy
A member of the school’s First Honors list each quarter, Waring played a big role in helping the fourth-year Providence Country Day/St. Raphael Academy co-op girls’ swim team cruise through an undefeated dual-meet season and win the Division IV title for the second straight season.
At the divisional meet, Waring placed third in the 50-yard (28.42 seconds) and 100-yard (1:04.97) freestyle events and also swam on the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that also won their events.
The state meet saw her help the 400-yard freestyle relay team step onto the awards podium by placing seventh.
Christine Pietkiewicz, Swimming, Senior, North Providence
Described by her head coach, Crystal Bozigian, as “a role model to her teammates and classmates,” as well as “creative and articulate, with a sense of humor that keeps her teachers and coaches on their toes,” Pietkiewicz helped the Cougars capture the Division III championship as a freshman and has consistently named to the school’s Honor Roll each quarter.
Pietkiewicz was a also member of the girls’ relay teams that broke school records in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle events. At the state meet, she nearly set another record when she finished 15th in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:47.99, but she fell 3.77 shy of the mark. She also posted a 7-0 record in the 50-yard freestyle during the Division II dual-meet season.
Taj Wehbe, Swimming, Senior, North Providence
Wehbe, like Pietkiewicz, was a four-year standout in the pool, swam on the boys’ relay teams that shattered school records in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay teams, and can be found on the school’s Honor Roll each quarter. Wehbe also helped lead the Cougars to a 10-0 dual-meet season and the Division II championship as a sophomore, and at this year’s state meet, he placed 11th in the 100-yard butterfly in 58.45 seconds.
“Taj is a dedicated student and highly-involved member of our school community,” Bozigian said. “He is involved in numerous clubs and extracurriculars, such as our school’s first junior ROTC program through the Air Force, the ACE mentoring program, and our Technology Student Association (TSA). He is a talented swimmer and enjoys working with swimmers of all abilities in order to make them better.”
Jillian Leahy, Indoor Track & Field, Senior, Lincoln
Leahy enjoyed a memorable indoor season that saw her earn All-American honors in the 20-pound weight throw, set a school record in the event, and then break it several times over the last two months of the season. When all was said and done, Leahy ended the season ranked fifth in the nation with a throw of 54 feet, 1 3/4 inches.
An exceptional First Honors student who will attend Brown University this fall and join a handful of former RIIL state champions on the women’s track and field team, Leahy captured the state title with a throw of 53-3 1/2 and the New England championship with a throw of 52-5 3/4. She then finished her season in style at the New Balance Nationals in Boston by taking second place with her nationally-ranked throw.
Currently, Leahy is among the nation’s top athletes in the outdoor four-kilogram hammer, thanks to her throw of 150-1 two weekends ago at the Knights of Columbus Relays at Conley Stadium. Last season, Leahy won the New England title in the hammer with a personal-best throw of 155-6 and placed third at the state meet, and she ended that season ranked 16th in the country.
Christian Toro, Indoor Track & Field, Senior, Lincoln
The second-ranked thrower in the country, Toro became a four-time All-American thrower this winter, thanks to a wild weekend that saw him compete at the Nike Nationals in New York and New Balance Nationals in Boston and place among the top three at each meet in the 25-pound weight.
Toro, who will continue his academic and throwing career this fall at Duke University, placed second in the weight at the Nike Nationals with a throw of 77 feet, six inches, and less than 24 hours later, he finished third at the New Balance meet with a throw of 74-8 1/4. During the season, he established the school record in that event by unleashing a throw of 79-1 1/2 at the U.S. Army Officials Hall of Fame Invitational.
Like Leahy, Toro is a First Honors student who’s already ranked among the top thrower in the nation in the 12-pound hammer – he aired out a throw of 226-5 at the Knights of Columbus meet. Last spring, Toro placed third at the state and New England meets and fourth at the New Balance Nationals in the hammer, and he ended the season ranked sixth in the nation with a throw of 218-2.
Katie Chiappetta, Swimming, Senior, Blackstone Valley Prep
Back among the Winter All-Scholastics, Chiappetta made school history at the RIIL Championships at Brown University by becoming the Pride’s first three-time state champion.
A season after capturing the state title in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:55.34, Chiappetta struck gold in the 100-yard butterfly in 58.28 seconds and the 100-yard backstroke in 57.48. She won both events by less than half a second.
An exceptional student who will continue her academic and swimming career at Vermont’s Middlebury College, Chiappetta also ruled the Division IV championship meet by winning the take the 100-yard butterfly (59.72 seconds) and 100-yard backstroke (58.94) and helping the Pride’s 200-yard medley relay team place second.
Oliver Parker, Wrestling, Senior, Blackstone Valley Prep
The Pawtucket native, who is an outstanding student at BVP and a member of the Central Falls/BVP co-op wrestling team, made history at this season’s RIIL Championships by becoming the first BVP scholar-athlete to place at the state meet.
Parker took fourth place in the 170-pound class by reaching the championship semifinals and ending the two-day state meet with a 3-2 mark that included two pins. As a junior, Parker posted a 4-2 record with three pins in the 170-pound class, but did not place.
Parker also shined at the RIIL’s Division II & III Sectionals in Coventry by finishing second in his weight class after winning his first two matches, but suffering a 5-4 loss in the finals. Parker also placed third at last year’s meet.
William Brennan, Swimming, Senior, Cumberland
A tri-captain who head coach Rod McGarry called “a tremendous role model,” Brennan capped an outstanding high school career at last month’s state meet by taking sixth place in the 100-yard freestyle (50.45 seconds) and seventh in the 200-yard (1:51.99) freestyle and helping two relay team grab top-six finishes. At the Division I meet, he placed third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.28) and fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (51.43 seconds).
Brennan is also a High Honors student who has “a rigorous course load that includes a litany of Advanced Placement courses,” said McGarry, who added that “Will’s leadership and impeccable work ethic is as evident in the classroom as it is in the realm of Clipper Swimming.
The vice president of the Homework Help Center, as well as the president of both the National Honor Society and French National Honor Society, Brennan is also a council member for the student body and class governments. “Will’s effervescent personality and genuine desire to see his peers succeed in the classroom and in the athletic venue makes him a great ambassador for all Cumberland High School student-athletes,” McGarry added.
Bridgitt O'Sullivan-Van Etten, Girls' Basketball, Senior, Cumberland
A consistent presence on her school’s High Honors list, O’Sullivan-Van Etten also made her presence felt on the basketball court as a high-scoring forward who helped her team make a late-season push for a Division II playoff spot.
A Second-Team All-Division pick last season, O’Sullivan-Van Etten landed on the First Team this winter, as she played a huge role in not only helping the Clippers win six of their last seven regular-season games to reach the postseason, but also capture their playoff opener in Pawtucket against the Tolman/Shea co-op squad.
O’Sullivan-Van Etten averaged 13.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game and shot 50 percent from the field.
Kanz Giwa, Boys' Basketball, Senior, Davies
Giwa makes history as the first student-athlete to receive three All-Scholastics selections – he was the Patriots’ selection as a junior hoopster and last fall on the football team.
A Second-Team All-Division selection last winter, Giwa, who plays forward, averaged 16 points per game for the second straight season, as well as eight rebounds and five assists.
On the football field, Giwa was a two-time All-Division and All-Academic selection who helped the Patriots return to the Division IV semifinals and shined as a hard-hitting defensive end and a hybrid running back with a knack for finding the end zone.
Giwa, who lives in Pawtucket, is ranked 33rd in his class. He is studying Automotive Careers, entered this past basketball season with a 3.9 GPA, and will attend URI in the fall to major in computer science.
Luisa Restrepo, Girls' Basketball, Senior, Davies
Restrepo is another repeat All-Scholastic selection – she was also picked last winter – and this season, the talented guard and second-year captain helped the Patriots reach the Division IV championship game and end their season with a 12-4 mark that was their best record since the 2014-15 season.
A native of Pawtucket, Restrepo earned Academic All-Division honors, as she is currently ranked sixth in her class. She is studying Health Careers, and while she was accepted to several schools, Restrepo is considering attending Providence College for nursing.
Lauren Boyd, Indoor Track & Field, Senior, Smithfield
Arguably the state’s best long jumper, Boyd was unable to defend her indoor title this winter, no thanks to a high fever that forced her to miss the state meet. But Boyd, who will continue her track and field career at Quinnipiac University this fall, enjoyed a superb season that saw her excel at the Small Schools class meet. She captured the 55-meter dash in 7.44 seconds and long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 6 1/4 inches, and she helped the Sentinels’ 4x200 relay team win a very close race.
Boyd, who is an Honor Roll student, also earned the Outstanding Performance award at the East Coast Invitational in Providence by winning the long jump with a leap of 18-1/4 and placing ninth in the 55-meter dash in 7.49 seconds.
As a junior, Boyd became a state champion in the long jump during the indoor and outdoor seasons, and she also earned All-New England honors during the outdoor season. She also earned All-State honors in softball last spring as the Sentinels’ starting left fielder and leadoff batter.
Elijah Saddlemire, Indoor Track & Field, Senior, Smithfield
Saddlemire, who is an Honor Roll student that will continue his academic and running career at the University of Rhode Island, wrapped up his spectacular indoor career with the Sentinels by establishing school records in the 400, 600, 800, 1,000, and 1,500 meters, and he’s been a part of the Sentinels’ 4x200, 4x400, and 4x800 relay teams that also set records.
At the state meet, Saddlemire earned Second-Team All-State honors by taking second place in the 1,000 in a school-record time of 2:33.85 that was just 0.68 of a second behind the winner, St. Raphael Academy standout Devan Kipyego. Saddlemire also delivered at the Class C meet by winning the 1,500 in a time of 4:08.50, which broke a six-year-old school record by 1.7 seconds, and the 600 in 1:26.26.
Also a standout on the cross country team, Saddlemire earned Second-Team All-State honors laat fall by placing 13th out of 138 runners at the RIIL Championships in 16:37.2.
Gabe Bouyssou, Wrestling, Junior, Scituate
Arguably the best pound-for-pound wrestler in the state, Bouyssou, who is a High Honors student, went undefeated in the 138-poudn weight class this season on his way to capturing his third state title, second New England championship, and last month’s NHSCA (National High School Coaches Association) Junior Division national title in Virginia Beach, Va.
Bouyssou, who also earned All-American honors by placing fifth in the Sophomore Division’s 138-pound class at last year’s NHSCA meet, also became the first Rhode Islander to capture a Greco-Roman national championship at the U.S. Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Junior & 16U Nationals last July at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D. The sky’s the limit as to what he will accomplish this summer and in his senior year.
Ella Bard, Swimming, Sophomore, Scituate
An independent swimmer who took part in the RIIL’s qualifying meets during the winter, the future is bright for Bard, who competed in the state championship meet last month at Brown University and took 19th place in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:58.80 and tied for 21st in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:15.11.
Bard, who is a High Honors student, also swims for the Smithfield YMCA Dolphins, and at the New England YMCA Championships in Worcester, Mass., she helped two relay teams place in the top 20 in their events in the high school division.
Tyson Green, Boys' Basketball, Junior, North Smithfield
Described by his head coach, Brandon DiPaola, as “a great teammate and just a really good kid,” Green returned to the Northmen’s backcourt this winter, and not only was he a First-Team All-Division pick, but he was one of the five players on the Academic All-State team.
Green, who holds a 3.6 GPA, averaged 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, and his field-goal percentage was a hair under 40 percent.
“He’s also a great leader and probably will be one of our captains next year,” added DiPaola.
Bethany Marsella, Indoor Track & Field, Senior, North Smithfield
A year after falling in the 55-meter finals and suffering a broken foot at the RIIL Indoor Track & Field Championships, Marsella came back to Providence this season to claim the state title in that event by breaking her school record with a time of 8.67 seconds that easily topped the runner-up finisher by 0.34 of a second.
A consistent honor roll student, Marsella became the sixth athlete in school history to claim an individual state championship, and two weekends later, she also turned in one of the indoor program’s best performance at the New England meet by finishing 12th in the hurdles.
Marsella now has her sights set on an outstanding outdoor season. At last year’s state meet at Brown University, she placed third in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.06 seconds.
Julia Castelli, Girls' Basketball, Senior, Ponaganset
A season after earning First-Team All-State and All-Division honors in helping Ponaganset capture its first state championship in 21 years, Castelli returned to the Chieftains’ backcourt this season and helped lead a young team back to URI’s Ryan Center for the Final Four.
She was a four-year player who also was a three-time Second-Team All-Division selection and a key player on the Chieftains’ Division II championship team as a sophomore, and she will graduate with over 800 points and close to 300 assists and 150 steals.
“Julia is a driven young lady who wants to go into law enforcement,” said Ponaganset head coach Gary Martinelli. “We will miss her greatly on the court and off. She is one in a million! She’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever had the pleasure of having on my team.”
In the classroom, Castelli holds a 3.3 GPA. She is in the school’s Health & Fitness EMT program and a member of the National Technical Honor Society.
Jacob Joyce, Wrestling, Senior, Ponaganset
Joyce wrapped up one of the greatest wrestling careers in Ponaganset’s history at the New England championship meet, as the Stanford-University bound wrestler not only won his second straight regional title, doing so at 126 pounds, but also helped the Chieftains win their first team championship since 2018.
A weekend earlier, the Chieftains captured their first RIIL title in five years with a school-record 251 points, and Joyce, who boasts a GPA of 4.2 in the classroom, again helped lead the way by pinning three opponents on his way to the third state championship of his career.
The nationally-ranked Chieftains, who went undefeated during the Division I dual-meet season, experienced another highlight midway through the season when they seized the prestigious Eastern States Classic in New York, and Joyce went 5-0 with two first-round pins to win his weight class and the Champion of Champions award as the best wrestler of the tournament.
Emma Roberts, Girls' Basketball, Junior, Mount Saint Charles
A center on the Mounties’ talented team that returned to the Division II ranks, posted a 15-3 regular-season mark that was its best record since the 2015-16 season, and reached the Division II semifinals, Roberts enjoyed another solid season that landed her a spot among the First-Team All-Division selections.
She was also Second-Team All-Class, as well as second on her team in scoring and rebounding, and she had some big games down the stretch during an eight-game win streak that helped Mount lock up the third seed in the playoffs.
Roberts, who hails from Cumberland and sports a GPA of 3.64, earned First-Team All-Division honors last year and helped the Mounties notch a 13-4 record and advance to the D-III semifinals.
She is also a standout hitter on the girls’ volleyball team.
Colden Lawrence, Boys' Hockey, Senior, Mount Saint Charles
Amazingly, the lone hockey player among the All-Scholastics, Lawrence, a left wing, earned Third-Team All-State honors and was the Mounties’ Hobey Baker Award winner this winter. The co-captain scored nine goals and added a team-best 15 assists to help the Mounties make a late push for a spot in the state playoffs and land the seventh seed.
Lawrence, whose GPA is 3.3, also scored three goals in the Mounties’ three postseason games, and in Mount’s thrilling 3-2 preliminary-round win over East Greenwich, he netted an opening-period goal and assisted on the tying and go-ahead goals, both coming with 22.7 seconds to play in the game.
Lawrence is currently playing on the school’s boys’ lacrosse team, which is in Division I this spring after winning the D-II last season.
Alex Herrera, Wrestling, Junior, Woonsocket
In only his second winter with the Novans’ wrestling team, Herrera turned in an outstanding season that saw him earn Second-Team All-State honors in the 285-pound weight class. At the RIIL championship meet, he delivered three pins, including first-round pins in the quarterfinals and the semis, but he lost in the finals to Bishop Hendricken senior Joe Church.
A talented nose guard and an offensive tackle on the Novans’ football team who is consistently on the school’s honor roll, Herrera also dominated the RIIL’s Division II & III Sectionals at Coventry High by taking first place in his weight class with three quick pins. The first one took an amazing eight seconds.
During the Division II dual-meet season, Herrera posted an 8-1 record with seven pins. And he was also exceptional in tournament action: Herrera finished first at the South County Invitational in North Kingstown and the Dan Gionet Memorial Invitational in Pelham, N.H, as well as third in the North Providence Invitational and the Pentucket Holiday Tournament in West Newbury, Mass.
Isabella Piette, Indoor Track & Field, Sophomore, Woonsocket
The future is very bright for Piette, who as a 10th-grader and High Honors student, established herself as one of the nation’s best up-and-coming throwers this winter and ended the season ranked 32rd in the nation in the 20-pound weight, as well as fourth among the country’s top underclassmen.
Not only did Piette place second in the event at the state championship meet with a personal-best throw of 47 feet, 5 3/4 inches and New England meet with a throw of 45-2 3/4, but she earned All-American honors at the Adidas National Championships in Virginia Beach, Va., as she tied for sixth place.
During last outdoor season, Piette was ranked 42nd in the nation, and second among freshmen, in the four-kilometer hammer with a PR throw of 142 feet. She took sixth place in the hammer at the New England meet, delivered top-12 performances in the hammer and discus at the state meet, and finished 12th in the hammer at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia.
Alex Maia, Boys' Basketball, Senior, Central Falls
Maia is back among the All-Scholastics selections after earning the honor during the spring season with the school’s inaugural boys’ volleyball team. A talented three-sport athlete who was a two-time First-Team All-Division selection on the football team, Maia also became a two-time First-Team All-Division pick with this winter’s boys’ basketball team, as he averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.
Maia, who was also a captain, holds a 3.3 GPA in the classroom.
Joana Rodrigues, Girls' Basketball, Senior, Central Falls
A three-time First-Team All-Division selection in volleyball who helped the Warriors reach the Division III finals in each of the last two seasons, only to fall short in the title game, Rodrigues, a six-foot center, was one of the top players on this winter’s girls’ basketball team, which went undefeated in Division IV play and captured the state title by defeating Davies in the championship game.
An Honor Roll student who is also playing softball for the Warriors this spring, Rodrigues earned First-Team All-Division recognition by averaging 14.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. She was also a Second-Team All-Division pick last season.
