NORTH SMITHFIELD – It is common for athletes to have a family lineage of experience in sports. However, it is uncommon for siblings to be successful in the same sport.
The brother-sister duo of Ray and Beth Marsella are an exception.
Ray, who is a senior, and Beth, who is a junior, are hurdlers at North Smithfield High School who have proven themselves to be among the best in the state. This past winter, they shined during the Northern Division season and at the Class C meet and qualified for the state championship meet.
With only a few years of experience as part of the Northmen’s track and field programs, the Marsellas have excelled as athletes and leaders, and their veteran coach, Gary Seal, can’t stop singing their praises.
“They are great role models, especially for the younger athletes,” he said. “They are always helping out teammates, whether it’s during the indoor or outdoor season. They never miss practice and work hard.”
Ray was always intrigued to join the track team, but was already occupied with football. As a freshman, he was a member of the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op team that went undefeated and captured the Division IV Super Bowl. Soon after, he was approached by one of his classmates to join track.
“My classmate Matt (Stamatelatos) brought me in during my freshman year.” said Ray. “Ever since then, we’ve been working hard and always challenging each other to improve.”
Beth was also involved with other sports before beginning her success in track. She was a prized gymnast for eight years, which helped immensely with future training for hurdling. Just like Ray, she was recruited to join the team.
“Ray told me I should do track,” explained Beth. “He kept persuading me, and I joined my sophomore year. Ray is always motivating me and provides me with helpful advice.”
The two state-qualifying hurdlers found immense inspiration from their two older brothers, Tommaso and Christopher, who were dominant athletes themselves. Both older brothers were also dual sport athletes for North Smithfield High, succeeding in football and track. Tomasso was an All-State football player and state qualifying track thrower, and Christopher was a speedy halfback and state qualifying hurdler.
“I remember growing up watching Tommaso and Chris participate in track and field,” said Ray. “Chris’ hard work and dedication was something I always admired.”
“Watching my brothers playing sports growing up inspired me,” added Beth. “Always seeing Tomasso practicing his discus and shot put at home outside of practice really spoke to me.”
The experience of being part of a track team “has made me a leader,” said Ray. “The sport has taught me many valuable lessons, including ones I will use for the rest of my life.”
“At school, I tend not to be the most social person,” added Beth. “Experiencing bonding with teammates has helped me. Here on the track, I am a completely different person.”
Unfortunately, this past year’s indoor state meets did not go as planned for the Marsellas in the finals of their respective 55-meter hurdles. After posting the second-fastest time in the boys’ preliminaries in 8.03 seconds, Ray ended up in sixth place in the finals in 8.35 seconds. Beth, meanwhile, fell midway through the girls’ race and broke her foot. She is still not currently cleared to participate in any physical activity until the foot is healed.
Even with these setbacks, they both plan on improving and working hard to solidify themselves among the best hurdlers in the state.
“Each track event has an ultimate goal, which is a personal achievement you want to succeed,” said Ray, who earned Second-Team All-State honors in the 110-meter hurdles last spring. “My ultimate goal for the 110-meter hurdle event is to run it under 15 seconds. I also want to finish top at the state meet.”
“As soon as I am able to run again, I am going to work harder than ever before,” added Beth, who is the school record holder in the 55-meter hurdles with her time of 9.11 seconds. “My ultimate goal for this season is to finish the 100-meter hurdles in under 16 seconds. I want to pick up exactly where I left off at the end of the indoor track season.”
