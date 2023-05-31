Left, Shea/Tolman freshman pitcher Kayleigh Najera delivers a pitch against Classical in last Thursday’s Division III game at the Morro Athletic Complex in Providence. She tossed a five-inning two-hitter, giving up three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out four batters, in the 15-3 win. Right, Shea/Tolman junior Cheyenne Cooper went 3-for-3 with a home run in the top of the first inning, two doubles, and a walk to lead her team offensively in its 15-3 win.
Shea/Tolman junior Fatmata Barrie steals third base after walking to start the top of the second inning in last Thursday’s game at the Morro Athletic Complex in Providence. She would score on a bases-loaded walk. Backing up the third baseman is Classical shortstop Maria Ramos. Shea/Tolman won, 15-3.
PROVIDENCE – Two days after suffering a tough 9-3 loss to Tiverton in what was a showdown for second place in the Division III standings, the Shea/Tolman co-op softball team officially became the third seed in the playoffs in its regular-season finale last Thursday by rolling to a 15-3 mercy-rule win over Classical at the Purple’s Morro Athletic Complex.
“Tiverton kicked our butt,” Shea/Tolman co-head coach Steve Cooper said. “We didn’t play well. It was one of those games we’ve had this season where we just didn’t show up, and we struggled the whole game. (Junior ace pitcher) Janayah (Gordon) wasn’t on, and we made some bad plays in the field. But it’s okay. We beat them down there, and chances are we will see them again.”
If Tiverton, which used a five-run, fifth-inning rally to top Shea/Tolman last Tuesday, and the Pawtucket squad meet again, it will be in the opening round of the double-elimination playoffs on Friday back at the Tigers’ home field.
But before Shea/Tolman can focus on that rematch, the team will need to win its single-elimination playoff contest against 6th-seeded Exeter/West Greenwich this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Max Read Field. EWG is 6-10 and lost twice to Shea/Tolman by 8-0 and 11-2 scores.
In last Thursday’s game, which was cut short after five innings by the mercy rule, Shea/Tolman faced a winless Classical team, and using a different defensive lineup, the Pawtucket squad had some fun on the turf field. Freshman Kayleigh Najera made the start on the mound and tossed a two-hitter that saw her strike out four batters and also walk four.
“It was a different kind of game, nothing that we’ll see in the playoffs,” said Cooper, whose team will head into today’s playoff game with victories in five of its last six games. “It was a fun game today, but we still wanted them to do what they have to do.”
Shea/Tolman quickly got on the board by scoring twice in the top of the first inning, and the visitors scored in every inning but the third and batted around its lineup in the second and fifth innings. Classical scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first and didn’t get on the board again until the fourth, but by that time, Shea/Tolman had a 10-1 lead.
Among the players who did well at the plate were junior catcher Cheyenne Cooper, who took a break from her position and played third base. She drove the first pitch she saw in the top of the first into deep center field and raced around the bases for a two-run inside-the-park home run. She also walked and doubled twice, while scoring four times.
Junior leadoff batter Alex Larios walked twice and hit an RBI single to right field in the fifth. Also knocking in runs that inning were sophomores Aniya Rua, who belted a triple to right, and Leila Mendes, who blooped a base hit to right. Cooper also drove in a run with one of her doubles.
