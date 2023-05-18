After walking in the third inning, Woonsocket freshman Joe Greenless dives back to first on a pickoff play. Trying to apply the tag on him is Ponaganset first baseman Donald Scorpio. Greenless, who eventually stole second, scored the game's first run two innings later.
Above, Woonsocket starting pitcher Jaden Violette closes his eyes and gets ready to deliver a fastball against Ponaganset last Friday. The Novans suffered a 3-1 loss, as Violette went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits and five walks. He struck out 11 batters. Right, Woonsocket left fielder and number three batter Noah Levreault flexes his right arm after hitting the first of his two doubles last Friday. Covering second base is Ponaganset shortstop Aiden Bolwell.
GLOCESTER – The Woonsocket High baseball team entered Tuesday’s Division II action with a 7-7 mark, and while that record may be good enough to qualify for the postseason in several high school sports, it currently isn’t good enough to get the Novans back into the playoffs.
With the four-team pod system that each baseball division is broken into this spring, the fourth-place team will not qualify for the playoffs, and after back-to-back losses, the Villa Novans, at .500, is the fourth-place team.
Division II-A has been the toughest pod of the four, and entering this week, East Providence was at the top of it with an 11-4 mark and three games remaining. The Townies narrowly defeated Woonsocket last Saturday morning, 5-4, less than 24 hours after the Villa Novans dropped a 3-1 matchup to Ponaganset on the Chieftains’ home field
The Chieftains were the second seed in the pod at 9-5 with four games remaining, and Westerly was 8-7 with three to play.
With four games left, the Novans, who were slated to host Ponaganset on Tuesday night, will take long bus rides to play Westerly tonight at 6 p.m. and Tiverton on Saturday at 1 p.m., and next Tuesday night, they will host Westerly in what could be a showdown for the pod’s final playoff spot.
“We’ll be alright,” Brien said. “It’s the toughest pod in D-II. You’re going to see one pod (in which) all four teams have losing records, and three out of those four will make the playoffs. We could be plus-.500 next week and probably not make it.”
Last weekend was a tough one to swallow for the Novans, who received a solid outing from their starting pitcher, senior Jaden Violette, but had one bad inning in the bottom of the fifth that saw the Chieftains score their three runs.
“We have some young kids out there – I keep saying that – but when you don’t make the effort on a play, you’re not going to be playing tomorrow,” said Brien. “These kids have to learn you have to eat dirt in this kind of game and play hard every single pitch, and we didn’t do that today.”
The Novans’ run came in the top of the fifth, when with one out, freshman Joe Greenless reached on an infield hit, sophomore Noah Levreault hit his second double of the game to right-center, and senior Misael Laboy hit a long sacrifice fly to center that was deep enough for Greenless to tag up and score.
Levreault, who was a catcher, but was switched to left field, has worked on his hitting approach. He has been rising in the lineup, and is now in the number three spot.
“Noah is just seeing the ball like a beach ball,” Brien said. “I think he was 7-for-13 going into today and he had three more hits.”
Violette’s final line was 4 2/3 innings, as he struck out 11 batters and gave up four hits and five walks before he was relieved by freshman Patrick Munger. Ponaganset pitcher Wyatt Demarco, meanwhile, tossed a five-hitter, walked two batters, and struck out just one.
In the loss to East Providence, senior Jeremy Vitiello pitched a five-hitter and juniors Isaiah Figueroa and Michael Cinquantini and Greenless each had multiple hits. Greenless also tripled and scored twice, and Munger and Violette added doubles.
