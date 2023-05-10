Left, Pawtucket Tennis number one singles player and Shea High senior Eligin Ramirez gets close to the net as he hits the ball into the corner for a point. Ramirez beat his Burrillville opponent, 6-3, 6-1, last Wednesday afternoon in D-III action. Right, Pawtucket Tennis number three singles player and Shea High sophomore Elvin Lopes returns the ball back over the net to his Burrillville opponent. His match went three sets, but Lopes was the victor. Pawtucket blanked Burrillville, 7-0.
Left, Pawtucket Tennis number two singles player and Shea High senior Luis Andrade sends the ball back over the net to his Burrillville opponent during last Wednesday’s match at the Oak Hill courts. Andrade won, 6-0, 6-2, to help lead Pawtucket to a 7-0 win over Burrillville. Right, Pawtucket Tennis number four singles player and Shea High senior Ruben Lopes uses his backhand to return a volley last Wednesday. He cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 victory. Pawtucket Tennis has two matches left in its regular season, Thursday’s 3:45 p.m. match at the Oak Hill courts against Cranston East and next Tuesday’s match against the Toll Gate/Pilgrim co-op team in Warwick.
Pawtucket Tennis number three singles player and Shea High sophomore Elvin Lopes returns the ball back over the net to his Burrillville opponent, Samantha Foster. The match went three sets, with Lopes coming out the victor.
PAWTUCKET – Boasting a full team and another experienced mentor on its coaching staff, Pawtucket Tennis, which is a co-op team that consists of high school players from Shea and Tolman, as co-op, has regained its winning ways in Division III after totaling just three victories over the past two years.
Last week, Pawtucket raised its record to 6-2 by blanking Burrillville last Wednesday at the Oak Hill courts and Coventry the following afternoon on the road by 7-0 scores. Entering Tuesday’s action, Pawtucket sat in fourth place in the standings behind undefeated Chariho, North Smithfield, which is 4-0-1, and neighboring St. Raphael Academy, which was 8-1.
Still at the helm is head coach John Jasionowski, who has been with the program since Tolman and Shea began their co-op in 2017, “and that original team had players from JMW (Jacqueline Walsh School for the Arts), Tolman, and Shea,” he said.
Pawtucket’s best season was 2019, when the co-op team posted a 11-2 record to finish in a four-way tie for the regular-season championship with Coventry, Scituate, and Westerly. But after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, the numbers dwindled, as did Pawtucket’s wins.
“But this year, we have 14 (players), so that makes a difference,” said Jasionowski, who noted that 12 players were from Shea and two were from Tolman.
Also making a huge difference is having Dale Seward as an assistant coach. Seward had previously coached at Woonsocket, Providence Country Day, and Seekonk. Jasionowski noted that he works with the singles players and Seward works with the doubles teams.
“I didn’t know if I’d have another coach with me, so I talked to Dale, who worked with me with the girls at Tolman,” Jasionowski said. “I took him out to lunch one day to try to talk him into coming out for the boys’ (team) and he sent me an email saying that he would. And it’s made all the difference in the world, getting that extra person there to work with the kids.”
Seward credits the team’s winning record to having a full squad, while Jasionowski immediately pointed to Seward when asked how things have changed. Two surprise players, Seward noted, have been senior Ruben Lopes and sophomore Elvin Lopes at number three and four singles. They keep challenging each other and can swap positions.
“They are brothers who are fighting each other for their positions,” Jasionowski said. “They played two challenges and the younger brother has beaten the older brother, but the older brother had won two rounds in the qualifier tournament and beat a number one from Central, and he’s in the main draw, which is fantastic.”
“We’ve had a player in the main draw every year since we’ve had a team, but this is the first year we had the entire team into the qualifier,” added Jasionowski. “We never had that before.”
At number one singles is senior Eligin Ramirez, and at number two is senior Luis Andrade. The top three doubles teams are seniors Joros Boco and Jose Gudiel at number one, juniors Edwing Guevara and Jonathan Cuello at number two, and senior Jettzier Amadeo and junior Nelson Boco at number three.
“The doubles teams have developed quite a bit,” Seward said. “They’ve gotten better day by day.”
While all seven of Pawtucket’s victories this season have been by 7-0 scores, the team also suffered a 7-0 loss to Chariho, which has only lost three sets this season.
The only match that was a close one was Pawtucket’s 4-3 loss to SRA on April 18, “and we had a player that was out with a twisted ankle for a week,” Jasionowski added. “We probably could have beaten St. Ray’s if we had the whole team, but now St. Ray’s has another player coming in (its lineup) that sat out half the season.”
Both coaches said they want to see their team play its best, because in the playoffs, anything can happen. Pawtucket has two matches left in its regular season, Thursday’s 3:45 p.m. match at the Oak Hill courts against Cranston East and next Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. against the Toll Gate/Pilgrim co-op team at Warwick’s Winman Middle School.
The co-op team also has a suspended match against North Smithfield that needs to be completed.
“They all put in a lot of work and work hard everyday,” Seward said of the players. “They put in the effort, and they take instruction.”
