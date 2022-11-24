DARTMOUTH, Mass. – Cumberland native and University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth junior quarterback Dante Aviles-Santos has been named the recipient of this season’s New England Football Writers College Division’s Gold Helmet award, which is presented to the Most Valuable Player in Divisions II and III.
Aviles-Santos, who graduated from Cumberland High in 2020 after enjoying an outstanding career with the Clippers’ football and basketball teams, led the Corsairs to a perfect 8-0 record in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) play and the MASCAC title.
In 10 games, he completed 199 of 328 passes and threw for 2,940 yards and 26 touchdowns with only six interceptions. In the MASCAC championship game against Plymouth State University, Aviles-Santos completed 26 of his 29 passes for 316 yards and three TDs.
Aviles-Santos is also ranked fifth nationally in Division III in passing yards and tied for 16th in total touchdown passes.
UMass-Dartmouth, which was the 15th-ranked scoring team in Division III this season with an average of 42.1 points per game, saw its season come to an end last Saturday when the Corsairs suffered a 63-20 loss in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament to Ithaca College of Ithaca, N.Y.
“The UMass-Dartmouth football program is so fortunate to have Dante as a key member of our team,” UMass-Dartmouth head coach Mark Robichaud said in a press release. “Dante is an incredibly skilled athlete who not only is a natural leader and a tremendous competitor, but also is constantly striving to become a better teammate, athlete, leader, and young man. We are incredibly proud of him.”
