DARTMOUTH, Mass. – Cumberland native and University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth junior quarterback Dante Aviles-Santos has been named the recipient of this season’s New England Football Writers College Division’s Gold Helmet award, which is presented to the Most Valuable Player in Divisions II and III.

Aviles-Santos, who graduated from Cumberland High in 2020 after enjoying an outstanding career with the Clippers’ football and basketball teams, led the Corsairs to a perfect 8-0 record in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) play and the MASCAC title.

