CUMBERLAND – For the second time in the last three years, the B. Glad Memorial 5K Run and Walk turned into a virtual event due to scheduling conflicts, but that didn’t prevent the event from raising $3,520 for Cumberland’s Happy Basket Program, which provides more than 700 food baskets during Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as toys at Christmas to families in need.

The 8th annual event honors the memory of Bill Glad, a lifelong Cumberland resident who died unexpectedly in 2014 and gave his time and energy to many local causes. In its eight years, the event, whose organizers are Dave, Olivia, and Adam Barboza, has raised a total of $28,676.

