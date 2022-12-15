Above, Christine Flynn, right, watches Dave Barboza, left, and Michael Rossignoli pack Thanksgiving food baskets. Barboza is one of the organizers of the 8th annual B. Glad Memorial 5K Run and Walk, which recently raised $3,520 for Cumberland’s Happy Basket Program. Right, Barboza, center, presents a check from the road race to Happy Basket representatives John Johnson, left, and Melinda Acosta.
Above, Christine Flynn, right, watches Dave Barboza, left, and Michael Rossignoli pack Thanksgiving food baskets. Barboza is one of the organizers of the 8th annual B. Glad Memorial 5K Run and Walk, which recently raised $3,520 for Cumberland’s Happy Basket Program. Right, Barboza, center, presents a check from the road race to Happy Basket representatives John Johnson, left, and Melinda Acosta.
CUMBERLAND – For the second time in the last three years, the B. Glad Memorial 5K Run and Walk turned into a virtual event due to scheduling conflicts, but that didn’t prevent the event from raising $3,520 for Cumberland’s Happy Basket Program, which provides more than 700 food baskets during Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as toys at Christmas to families in need.
The 8th annual event honors the memory of Bill Glad, a lifelong Cumberland resident who died unexpectedly in 2014 and gave his time and energy to many local causes. In its eight years, the event, whose organizers are Dave, Olivia, and Adam Barboza, has raised a total of $28,676.
The winner of the 5K was Johnston’s Eric Benevides, who also won the 2020 virtual race. He used his 27:35 time from the Monster Dash 5K that took place on Oct. 30 in downtown Providence. Five seconds behind him in second place was Chris Arthurs.
The women’s top finisher was Johnston’s Bozena Chmielewski, and three of the top local finishers were Caren Goodier, Elizabeth Keegan, and Andrew Schmeltz.
This year’s sponsors included Apollo Auto, Brian Barber and Associates, Chelo’s Hometown Bar and Grille, Civil and Environmental Consultants, Coastal1 Credit Union, Coia Sanitation, Concrete Ruels, Cumberland Collision Center, Cumberland Firefighters Local 2722, Eastland Electric, The Ice Cream Machine, J.J. Duffy, Millennium Swim Systems, Miller’s Auto Body and Sales, Mutter Motors, and William M. Powers, Electrician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.