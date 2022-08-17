The members of B&M Catering, which repeated as the Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club RBI Baseball League’s Junior Division champions, are from left, Austin Robinson, Caz Fagundas and Haiden Pond in back, coach Rick Sousa, Connor McTigue, head coach Brian LaSalle, Jack LaSalle, Brayden McBride, Cole Arruda, Jayce Reiben, Colin Lush, David Souto, Connor Flynn, Kaiden Medas, and coach Bart Lush.
PAWTUCKET – It took eight innings on Monday night to decide the winner of the Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club RBI Baseball League’s Junior Division (ages 13-15) championship, but B&M Catering was able to repeat as champions by shutting out Collette, 3-0, at Slater Park.
It was the second year in a row that these two teams faced each other in the finals, but this season, B&M Catering had a different coach, Brian LaSalle, and a new-look lineup.
“It feels great,” LaSalle said about winning it all. “It was a tough game obviously, a smallball game, but we got (our bunts) down when we had to down the stretch.”
The highlight of the game was the performance of B&M starting pitcher David Souto, who threw four perfect innings before allowing a walk in the fifth inning. He worked 7 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, including two bunt singles in the seventh, and two walks while striking out seven batters, and he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
After being no-hit through six innings, Collette was determined to get something going in the bottom of the seventh and walk off with the win and the championship. With one out, Diego Tejada dropped a bunt near the third-base line. Souto was late in fielding the ball and did not throw it to first, and the no-hit bid was broken.
Tyler Tremblay then put down a better bunt that died in the grass down the third-base line, but the next batter, Manny Alba, smacked a hard grounder to Colin Lush at second base. He flipped it to the shortstop covering second, and he fired it over to first for the inning-ending double play.
In the top of the eighth, B&M Catering gave Collette a taste of its own medicine by playing some smallball. With one out, Jayce Reiben, the number nine batter, singled to left, and after Caz Fagundas walked, Connor McTigue laid down a bunt that resulted in a throwing error and allowed Reiben to score the game’s first run.
Haiden Pond then worked a walk to load the bases, and on a fielder’s choice by Connor Flynn, both Fagundas and McTigue were able to cross the plate with insurance runs for the 3-0 advantage.
Collette put up a fight in the bottom of the eighth. Jonathan Tawa hit a grounder to deep short and beat out the throw for an infield hit. As he was Collette’s catcher, a courtesy runner went in, Alba, who was the last out of the seventh.
After Ryan Morel hit a long flyball to center for the first out, Alex Torres doubled to left and Dylan Annicelli, who had started on the mound for Collette, then walked to load the bases.
Souto rebounded with a strikeout, but had just one pitch left before reaching his pitch limit, which was a ball delivered to Jeremy Torres.
Jack LaSalle then relieved Souto and got Torres to ground out to third to end the game and seal the championship.
“We played (Collette) in the first game of the year and tied 4-4,” LaSalle reported. “We didn’t get to play them a second time, as it was a rainout, but we were definitely the two best teams.”
While Souto faced everyone but one full batter, Collette used three pitchers in Annicelli, who went four innings and gave up three hits; Tremblay, who pitched the fifth and sixth innings, and Alba, who replaced Tremblay after he walked the first batter in the seventh.
LaSalle highlighted the bottom of his lineup, including Reiben, Fagundas, and McTigue; his leadoff batter, lynn, who had two hits and got on base three times, and of course, Souto, who “pitched a great game,” LaSalle added.
B&M Catering, which was the second seed in the playoffs, defeated ClassSick Custom, 3-2 in the semifinals, and Collette, which finished the season in first place, shut out Rhody Hen in the semis, 14-0.
