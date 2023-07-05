Mike Ryan fires pitch to the plate
Starting pitcher Mike Ryan, shown delivering a fastball to the plate for the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League 13-year-old all-star team during last year’s state tournament, will help lead the 14-year-old all-stars into this month’s state and New England tournaments, which will both take place at North Providence High’s turf baseball field.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

NORTH PROVIDENCE – From 2017-19, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth Baseball League saw its 13, 14, and 15-year-old all-star teams sweep their state championships, and that three-year run was a feat that hadn’t been done in the decades-long history of the state’s Babe Ruth League circuit.

This month, those three ballclubs will be looking to accomplish that trifecta again, but unlike those past champions, they will all try to do so in the friendly confines of their home turf field at North Providence High.

