Starting pitcher Mike Ryan, shown delivering a fastball to the plate for the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League 13-year-old all-star team during last year’s state tournament, will help lead the 14-year-old all-stars into this month’s state and New England tournaments, which will both take place at North Providence High’s turf baseball field.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – From 2017-19, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth Baseball League saw its 13, 14, and 15-year-old all-star teams sweep their state championships, and that three-year run was a feat that hadn’t been done in the decades-long history of the state’s Babe Ruth League circuit.
This month, those three ballclubs will be looking to accomplish that trifecta again, but unlike those past champions, they will all try to do so in the friendly confines of their home turf field at North Providence High.
For the first time in its history, NP-Smithfield will serve as the host of all three tournaments, which will begin next Sunday when the 14-year-old tourney kicks off its double-elimination action with a doubleheader. At 5:30 p.m., NP-Smithfield will host the Warwick PAL, and at 8 p.m., Cranston will take on a newcomer to the state tournament, Washington Park.
The following night, Sunday’s winners will face each other at 5:30 p.m. for a spot in the finals, while the losing teams will try to avoid elimination at 8 p.m,, and next Tuesday at 8 p.m., the losers’ bracket final will take place.
The championship game is slated for next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., and if the winner of Monday’s 5:30 p.m. contest loses this game, then a winner-take-all showdown will take place the following night at 8 p.m.
Warwick PAL is the defending state champion, thanks to its back-to-back victories over NP-Smithfield in last year’s finals that foiled the local team’s bid to capture its fifth straight crown in the last six years. But regardless of how NP-Smithfield fares next week, the team already has a berth locked up in the New England tournament because it will serve as the host team.
NP-Smithfield’s team consists of Angelo Nunez, Gio Quattrini, Jaden Dexter, Jayden Mills, Caden Oldham, Mike Ryan, Tyler Oliver, Kyle Castellone, Nick Natale, Vin DeLisi, Devin Curtis, Bronx DiScullio, Josh DeCellio, Zach DiMario, and Dylan Nickerson.
Everyone on this team except for DiMario played on the 13-year-old team that won last year’s state title for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Dexter, DiScullio, Natale, DeLisi, Ryan, DeCellio, Oliver, and Curtis were also members of the North Providence Little League all-star team that won the state in 2021.
Speaking of the NP-Smithfield 13-year-old all-stars, they will play the Warwick PAL in best-of-three championship series that will get underway next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and continue two nights later at the same time. If a third and deciding game is needed, it will be held next Friday at 8 p.m.
The players on that ballclub are Anthony Nolette, Jacob Sousa, Gavin Fortes, Cesar Vazquez Jr., J.T. Raftery, Jacob Barry, Noah Champagne, Logan Xiarhos, Ashton Robert, Tyler Linehan, Jamison Mrozewicz, Alex Dieffenbach, Cameron Slack, Dylan Slack, and Adam DeCesare.
One team that will receive plenty of attention next week is the NP-Smithfield 15-year-old all-stars, which will pursue its seventh straight state championship and host Warwick PAL in their best-of-three championship series. The series opener is next Wednesday at 8 p.m.; the second game is two nights later at 5:30 p.m., and if a winner-take-all game is needed, it will be held the following night.
Two players who had solid sophomore seasons for the North Providence High baseball team this past spring, Vin Pontarelli and Mike Allard, lead a roster that also includes Scott Nicoll, Nick Rianna, Nick Pelosi, Brennan Robert, Ryan Duclos, Joe Lezon, Jayden Allard, Nick Boyle, Raul Rodriguez, Nick Almonte, Joe Clarke, Silas McKay, and Joe Greenless.
After the state tournament, the league will get ready to host the 14-year-old tourney, which begins on Wednesday, July 19, and continues for the next four days. As many as four pool play games will take place for the first three days, and NP-Smithfield is scheduled to play its games at 7 p.m. and face Vermont, Maine, and Eastern Massachusetts champions.
The single-elimination quarterfinals between the runner-up and third-place teams in each pool are scheduled for that Saturday, and the semifinals and title game will take place the following day. The regional champion will then move on to the following month’s Babe Ruth League World Series.
The 13-year-old tournament, meanwhile, will be held at Simard Field in Rochester, N.H., and the 15-year-old tourney will be at Wahconah Park in Pittsfield, Mass. Those five-day tournaments will start on Friday, July 21.
