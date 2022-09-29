GLOCESTER – After totaling just 17 points in its first two games of the season, the Ponaganset High football team came alive offensively in its Division III-B matchup against neighboring Johnston last Friday night and rolled to a 34-15 victory at home that raised the Chieftains’ record to 2-1.
Ponaganset senior tailback Nick Baccala and junior tailback Jason Pincince teamed up to run for over 200 yards, as Baccala picked up 125 yards on just eight handoffs and Pincince ran for 77 yards on 13 carries.
This game, which was a physical one that saw each side get flagged for 11 penalties, saw the Panthers carry an 8-0 lead into the second quarter, but the Cheiftains cut their deficit to a point before halftime on a 5-yard touchdown run by Pincince and the first of four extra points by sophomore Scot Belford Jr.
A 15-yard TD run by Pincince and a 25-yard TD carry by Baccala then helped the Chieftains take a 20-8 lead midway through the second half, and after the Panthers came back with a touchdown to trim Ponaganset’s lead to six points, Baccala blocked a punt inside the Panthers’ 10-yard line and took it to the end zone to make it a 27-15 game.
Senior defensive end Gianluca Bachini also returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown for the Chieftains, who are back at home on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a game against Pilgrim.
