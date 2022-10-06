GLOCESTER – Ponaganset senior tailback Nick Baccala had a night to remember last Friday in his team’s Division III-B high school football game at home against Pilgrim, as he ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries to help lead the Chieftains to a 28-7 victory.
The win raised Ponaganset’s overall mark to 3-1 and III-B record to 2-1, and it sets the stage for one of the RIIL’s top games on Saturday at 1 p.m., as Ponaganset will travel to Providence to face undefeated Moses Brown.
The Quakers are tied for first place with also-undefeated West Warwick, and right below them in the standings with one loss are Ponaganset and Rogers.
Pilgrim, which slipped to 1-2 in the division, took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Ponaganset tied the score at 7-7 before halftime on a 1-yard touchdown run by Baccala and the first of four extra points by sophomore kicker Scot Belford.
Baccala gave the Chieftains the lead in the third quarter with a 43-yard touchdown run, and in the final quarter, sophomore quarterback Rob Grenga barreled into the end zone on a 1-yard keeper and junior tailback Jason Pincince added a 2-yard TD run.
Defensively, the Chieftains received six tackles and three quarterback sacks from senior lineman Wyatt Demarco and two sacks from senior defensive end Gianluca Bacchini. Pincince also returned an interception 28 yards.
