GLOCESTER – Ponaganset senior tailback Nick Baccala had a night to remember last Friday in his team’s Division III-B high school football game at home against Pilgrim, as he ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries to help lead the Chieftains to a 28-7 victory.

The win raised Ponaganset’s overall mark to 3-1 and III-B record to 2-1, and it sets the stage for one of the RIIL’s top games on Saturday at 1 p.m., as Ponaganset will travel to Providence to face undefeated Moses Brown.

